FBI Whistleblower Tells Congress Former FBI Director James Comey Inserted Two Female Agent ‘Honeypots’ Inside Trump 2016 Campaign, Separate from Russia Hoax Investigation

So we are just finding out about this now?

According to an FBI whistleblower, former Directed James Comey inserted two female agents inside the Trump campaign in 2016.

The Washington Times reported that the female agents were directed to act as “honeypots” and travel with Trump and his staff.

This was an “off-the-books” operation and was separate from Comey and Obama’s Crossfire Hurricane operation that that targeted Trump based on false Russian collusion lies.

For years now we have not seen ANY high-level whistleblowers from the FBI during the debunked Crossfire Hurricane investigation of President Trump.

The entire FBI and DOJ was in on this assault on candidate and then President Trump for years despite knowing that the entire investigation was based on a lie that Trump was being influenced by Russia and Putin.

It was later well documented that it was Hillary Clinton who had created the lie from whole cloth. Hillary was later fined for funding the fake Russia dossier that was used to spy on Trump, his family, his campaign, and his administration.

The whistleblower told Congress that the investigation was hid from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, another lackey for the regime.

The details of this investigation was kept from President Trump’s criminal defense counsels.

This is the latest piece of evidence that details the absolute criminal mindset of the current FBI leadership.

The Washington Times reported: