BREAKING: Fani Willis Goes After Trump AGAIN as Georgia Voters Flood the Polls in Record Early Turnout

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the Georgia Appeals Court on Wednesday to reinstate several charges against President Trump that were previously dismissed by a judge.

Fani Willis is waging war on Trump as Georgia voters flood the polls in record early voting.

According to reports, more than 600,000 people in Georgia cast their ballots on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is a record turnout.

Fani Willis waited until Georgia voters were standing in line to cast their ballots in the presidential election to ask a Georgia appeals court to reinstate Trump’s charges.

In August 2023, corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted President Trump and 18 co-defendants for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

In September Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dropped two criminal counts against President Trump in Fani Willis’s lawfare RICO case.

Judge McAfee said two of the counts related to conspiracy and filing false documents are outside of Fani Willis’s jurisdiction since she is a local District Attorney and not a federal prosecutor.

A total of five of the 13 charges of the original indictment have now been dropped against President Trump. Judge McAfee dropped three of the charges earlier this year.

In March Judge Scott McAfee quashed six counts of the indictment, including three directly implicating Donald Trump, AP reported.

Judge McAfee’s order specified that the charges dismissed were linked to the alleged solicitation of elected officials to breach their oaths of office.

This includes two charges tied to the controversial phone call on January 2, 2021, in which Trump spoke to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Fani Willis asked the appeals court to reinstate six charges, including three against Trump.

Willis’s prosecutors also filed a request for an oral argument on the tossed charges.

NBC News reported:

Fulton County prosecutors asked a Georgia appeals court this week to restore six charges against former President Donald Trump that were tossed in his indictment over attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. In a court filing, prosecutors from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office requested that the state's Court of Appeals reinstate six counts, including three against Trump, that she said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrongly discarded earlier this year. "The trial court erred by quashing six counts of the indictment in this case, each of which alleged the crime of Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer," they wrote. The counts in question, prosecutors wrote, involve a defendant taking a punishable step toward executing another crime. "The trial court erred by requiring the State to plead with specific details as to the target crime of violation of oath by public officer, which is not required for a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer," they added.

President Trump’s hearing to disqualify Fani Willis is set for December 5, 2024, pushing the lawfare RICO case past the 2024 election.

The hearing was previously tentatively set for October 4.

With the December hearing date, the RICO case has officially been pushed until after the 2024 election.