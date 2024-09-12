BREAKING: In Huge Blow to Fani Willis, Judge Drops Two Counts Against President Trump in Lawfare RICO Case

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday dropped two criminal counts against President Trump in Fani Willis’s lawfare RICO case.

In August 2023, corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted President Trump and 18 co-defendants for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Judge McAfee said two of the counts related to conspiracy and filing false documents are outside of Fani Willis’s jurisdiction since she is a local District Attorney and not a federal prosecutor.

A total of five of the 13 charges of the original indictment have now been dropped against President Trump. Judge McAfee dropped three of the charges earlier this year.

In March Judge Scott McAfee quashed six counts of the indictment, including three directly implicating Donald Trump, AP reported.

Judge McAfee’s order specified that the charges dismissed were linked to the alleged solicitation of elected officials to breach their oaths of office.

This includes two charges tied to the controversial phone call on January 2, 2021, in which Trump spoke to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

CBS News reported:

A Georgia judge dismissed two counts Thursday against former President Donald Trump in the Georgia 2020 election interference case. Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said the two counts fall under federal jurisdiction. Both counts deal with conspiracy and filing false documents. Five counts of the original indictment against Trump have now been dismissed. Three were dropped earlier this year by Judge McAfee, who ruled that the charges lacked detail. Trump now faces eight remaining counts in the case, out of the original 13. Trump’s lawyers said in a statement, “President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again.” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the charges against Trump, declined to comment.

President Trump’s hearing to disqualify Fani Willis is set for December 5, 2024, pushing the lawfare RICO case past the 2024 election.

The hearing was previously tentatively set for October 4.

With the December hearing date, the RICO case has officially been pushed until after the 2024 election.