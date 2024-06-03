JUST IN: Trump’s Appeal Hearing to Disqualify Fani Willis Set for October, Pushing Lawfare RICO Trial PAST 2024 Election

President Trump’s appeal hearing to disqualify Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis was tentatively set for October 4th which means the lawfare RICO trial will likely be pushed past the 2024 presidential election.

Last month the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to review President Donald Trump’s appeal to disqualify disgraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the sham RICO case against him.

“Upon consideration of the Application for Interlocutory Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby GRANTED. The Appellant may file a Notice of Appeal within 10 days of the date of this order. The Clerk of Superior Court is directed to include a copy of this order in the record transmitted to the Court of Appeals,” the Court said.

Excerpt from ABC News:

The Georgia Court of Appeals has tentatively scheduled oral arguments on former President Donald Trump’s appeal of the Fani Willis disqualification ruling for October, making it almost certain that Trump will not see trial in his Georgia election interference case before the 2024 election. The date for oral arguments on the issue is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4, according to a docket notice that was sent to defense counsel in the case. “A calendar will be sent to counsel of record confirming the exact date of oral argument,” the notice says. The judge in the case, Scott McAfee, has previously vowed to keep the case moving forward while the issue is on appeal. ABC News contributor and former Georgia prosecutor Chris Timmons said the October hearing date means it is all but certain that Trump won’t go to trial before the 2024 election.

In March Georgia Judge Scott McAfee ruled that crooked and dishonest Fani Willis will be allowed to remain on the Trump case.

Judge McAfee however did force Fani’s lover Nathan Wade to be removed from the case. Wade and Willis committed the same crime of perjury during their testimony. The conflicted Judge McAfee did not have the guts to follow the law and do the right thing and disqualify both of the lovebirds.

In March Judge McAfee quashed 6 counts in Fani Willis’ indictment – including 3 counts against President Trump.

Two other lawfare cases against President Trump were also postponed and likely won’t take place until after the 2024 election.

Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump was indefinitely postponed by Judge Aileen Cannon.

Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC is currently on hold as we await a decision from the US Supreme Court related to Trump’s presidential immunity claims.