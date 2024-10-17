Trump Celebrates Georgia’s Historic First-Day Turnout, Urges MAGA Supporters to Flood the Polls Early

Georgia voters turned out in record-breaking numbers Tuesday, casting over 300,000 ballots on the first day of early voting.

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), announced the turnout in a post on the social media platform X.

“With the record-breaking 1st day of early voting and accepted absentees, we have had over 328,000 total votes cast so far,” Sterling said, pointing out that the previous record of 136,000 votes, set in 2020, had been shattered.

“For those that claimed Georgia election laws were Jim Crow 2.0 and those that say democracy is dying…the voters of Georgia would like to have a word. Over 300,000 votes cast today! That’s 123% higher than the old record for the 1st day. Great job counties & voters,” he added.

Below is the data as of Wednesday, October 16:

This surge in early voting follows the growing push from Republican leaders to encourage early participation, ensuring that their base does not leave anything to chance.

During a rally in Atlanta, former President Donald Trump addressed the impressive turnout, emphasizing the critical importance of this election for the future of the country.

“Early mail-in voting in your state is now underway, and early in-person voting has started,” Trump said.

“I’m hearing very good things. It hasn’t been going on too long, but we’re seeing numbers, and they’re saying, ‘Wow, those are big numbers.’ In fact, they set a record for the number of ballots today, right? A new record.”

Trump encouraged his supporters to act swiftly, underscoring the need for a strong turnout.

“If you have a ballot, return it immediately. If not, go tomorrow. As soon as you can, go to the polls. Get out and vote,” Trump urged. “We don’t want to take a chance. We can’t lose this country. If we’re not successful, we’re going to lose our country.”

WATCH: