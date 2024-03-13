BREAKING: Georgia Judge Dismisses Several Charges Against Trump in Bogus Election Interference Case

Georgia Judge Scott McAfee partially sided with former President Donald Trump and dismissed several charges against the former president in the bogus Georgia election interference case.

It can be recalled that the bogus racketeering case in Atlanta against former President Donald J. Trump and others has been assigned to Scott F. McAfee, a recently appointed Fulton County Superior Court judge who once served under Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Soros-funded District Attorney Fani Willis returned ten junk indictments against President Donald Trump for questioning the 2020 stolen election—a right protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution.

President Donald Trump and his codefendants were indicted on a total of 41 charges, with Trump facing 13 counts last year, a blatant attack on those who dared to challenge the integrity of the 2020 election. Additionally, 30 unindicted co-conspirators are being scrutinized for their role in exposing election irregularities.









On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee quashed six counts of the indictment, including three directly implicating Donald Trump, AP reported.

Judge McAfee’s order specified that the charges dismissed were linked to the alleged solicitation of elected officials to breach their oaths of office.

This includes two charges tied to the controversial phone call on January 2, 2021, in which Trump spoke to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

According to the ruling:

Count Two alleges that multiple Defendants solicited elected members of the Georgia Senate to violate their oaths of office on December 3, 2020, by requesting or importuning them to unlawfully appoint presidential electors;

Count Five alleges that Defendant Trump solicited the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives to violate his oath of office on December 7, 2020, by requesting or importuning him to call a special session to unlawfully appoint presidential electors;

Count Six alleges that Defendants Smith and Giuliani solicited members of the Georgia House of Representatives to violate their oaths of office on December 10, 2020, by requesting or importuning them to unlawfully appoint presidential electors;

Count 23 alleges that multiple Defendantssolicited elected members of the Georgia Senate to violate their oaths of office on December 30, 2020, by requesting or importuning them to unlawfully appoint presidential electors;

Count 28 alleges that Defendants Trump and Meadows solicited the Georgia Secretary of State to violate his oath of office on January 2, 2021, by requesting or importuning him to unlawfully influence the certified election returns; and

Count 38 alleges that Defendant Trump solicited the Georgia Secretary of State to violate his oath of office on September 17, 2021, by requesting or importuning him to unlawfully decertify the election.

The order allows for the possibility that prosecutors, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, may return to the grand jury to seek a new indictment on the dismissed charges.

Trump has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Meanwhile, in the coming weeks, we will hear the decision of Judge McAfee on whether to disqualify Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for having an improper relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to hunt down Trump and 18 co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case.

You can read the ruling below:

