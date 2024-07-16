BREAKING: Trump’s Appeal Hearing to Disqualify Fani Willis Set For December 5, Pushing Lawfare RICO Trial PAST 2024 Election

President Trump’s hearing to disqualify Fani Willis is set for December 5, 2024, pushing the lawfare RICO case past the 2024 election.

The hearing was previously tentatively set for October 4.

With the December hearing date, the RICO case has officially been pushed until after the 2024 election.

“The Georgia Appeals Court agreed to pause proceedings in the case in June while it reviews McAfee’s ruling, and the Dec. 5 argument date means the prosecution will remain on hold into the new year. State law requires the appeals court to hand down a ruling by March 14, 2025, as the case was docketed for its August term.” CBS News reported.

In May the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to review President Donald Trump’s appeal to disqualify disgraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the sham RICO case against him.

“Upon consideration of the Application for Interlocutory Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby GRANTED. The Appellant may file a Notice of Appeal within 10 days of the date of this order. The Clerk of Superior Court is directed to include a copy of this order in the record transmitted to the Court of Appeals,” the Court said.

CBS News reported:

The Georgia Court of Appeals will hear arguments Dec. 5 in a bid by former President Donald Trump and his allies to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office removed from the case involving an alleged scheme to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. The appeals court agreed in May to review a decision from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to allow Willis to continue prosecuting the case against Trump. Arguments will be heard before a three-judge panel composed of Judges Trenton Brown, Todd Markle and Benjamin Land. The former president and a group of his co-defendants had requested oral argument before the appeals court. They were tentatively set for Oct. 4

In March Georgia Judge Scott McAfee ruled that crooked and dishonest Fani Willis will be allowed to remain on the Trump case.

Judge McAfee however did force Fani’s lover Nathan Wade to be removed from the case. Wade and Willis committed the same crime of perjury during their testimony. The conflicted Judge McAfee did not have the guts to follow the law and do the right thing and disqualify both of the lovebirds.

In March Judge McAfee quashed 6 counts in Fani Willis’ indictment – including 3 counts against President Trump.

Biden’s lawfare cases against Trump are crumbling.

The decision from the Georgia Court of Appeals to delay the oral arguments comes just one day after Judge Cannon tossed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC is currently on hold as we await a decision from Judge Chutkan after the US Supreme Court ruled on Trump’s presidential immunity claims.