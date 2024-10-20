The All-Too-Short List of Conservative, Anti-Globalist Leaders

As the world shifts leftward and increasingly embraces globalism, a handful of leaders remain as holdouts—conservative, anti-globalist figures who advocate for national sovereignty, economic protectionism, and opposition to globalist institutions such as the United Nations, the European Union, or multinational trade agreements. They frequently push for secure borders and immigration controls within their own countries, resisting globalist trends.

One unifying factor among these leaders is their vilification in mainstream media and liberal social media where they are frequently compared to Hitler. Several have been indicted and several have survived assassination attempts.

1. Donald Trump (United States, former president) became the global benchmark for conservative leadership through his “America First” policies, which emphasized securing borders, opposing international trade deals like the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and withdrawing the U.S. from global commitments such as the Paris Agreement. His skepticism of NATO and focus on prioritizing national interests have reinforced his anti-globalist stance, influencing other leaders. Trump has faced four assassination attempts and has been indicted multiple times, further solidifying his polarizing role on the world stage.

2. Viktor Orbán (Hungary) is a prominent figure in European anti-globalist and nationalist politics, known for his strong opposition to European Union immigration policies and rejection of liberal, progressive agendas. As Hungary’s prime minister, he promotes a “Hungary first” approach, defending Hungarian culture and sovereignty from what he sees as undue influence from Brussels. Orbán has enacted strict anti-immigration policies, including building border fences to block migrants, framing this as a defense of Hungarian and European Christian values. His opposition to the LGBTQ+ agenda and support for traditional family values have further distanced him from EU leadership and drawn criticism from Western liberal media.

3. Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil, former president) firmly opposed globalist agendas, especially regarding climate agreements like the Paris Accord, while promoting economic protectionism and national sovereignty. In 2018, during his presidential campaign, Bolsonaro survived an assassination attempt in which he was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. The attack severely injured him, requiring multiple surgeries. Bolsonaro has since faced multiple indictments, and has been barred from running for office. Under Brazil’s current socialist leadership, the government banned Twitter after Elon Musk refused to censor content.

4. Andrzej Duda (Poland) is a central figure in Poland’s right-leaning, anti-globalist movement, known for emphasizing national sovereignty and conservative values. His presidency has been marked by frequent clashes with the European Union over judicial reforms, immigration, and social policies. Duda opposes EU-driven immigration policies, advocating for tighter borders and Poland’s right to control its own immigration laws. He supports traditional conservative values aligned with Poland’s Catholic majority, including opposition to same-sex marriage and restrictions on abortion. His platform appeals to voters skeptical of supranational entities like the EU, favoring nationalist policies that safeguard Poland’s cultural and religious identity. While Poland’s prime minister holds most executive power, Duda remains influential in shaping the country’s political direction, particularly in its resistance to EU pressure.

5. Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s Prime Minister, is widely seen as a right-leaning, anti-globalist leader due to her strong focus on nationalism, opposition to European Union bureaucracy, and her efforts to preserve Italy’s cultural identity and sovereignty. As the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, she has promoted an “Italy first” approach, advocating for stricter immigration controls and prioritizing Italian citizens in social services and employment. Meloni strongly opposes the influence of supranational entities like the EU, criticizing policies she believes undermine Italy’s autonomy. She emphasizes defending traditional values and national identity, positioning herself against globalism and uncontrolled migration.

6. Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally (formerly National Front) party, has long been a key figure in the country’s far-right, anti-globalist movement. Known for her opposition to the European Union’s influence over French policy, she advocates for national sovereignty and a “France first” agenda. Initially pushing for Frexit (France leaving the EU), Le Pen has since softened her stance, now advocating for EU reforms instead. Her platform emphasizes protectionism, with strong criticism of the euro currency and EU bureaucracy. Immigration is central to her politics; she calls for stricter controls, aiming to reduce legal immigration and counter what she refers to as the “Islamization” of France. Her policies prioritize French nationals in employment and housing and push for a referendum to overhaul immigration laws. Despite being indicted for corruption and her party’s recent electoral defeat to a left-wing alliance, Le Pen continues to wield significant influence in French politics.

7. Aleksandar Vučić, Serbia’s president since 2017, is a nationalist who has carefully balanced relations between the West and Russia. He has expressed anti-globalist, right-leaning sentiments, particularly through his efforts to defend Serbian sovereignty against EU pressure. Vučić has resisted Western influence on key issues like Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia, and has maintained a position of neutrality in conflicts such as the Ukraine war, refusing to impose sanctions on Russia. His policies promote economic nationalism and emphasize sovereignty over international interference. Vučić has been vilified in the media, and there have been numerous unverified reports of assassination attempts against him.

8. Javier Milei, elected as Argentina’s president in 2023, is a right-wing libertarian known for his anti-globalist stance and radical economic reforms. Influenced by Austrian School economists, he advocates for minimal government intervention, proposing drastic measures such as abolishing the Central Bank, cutting public spending, and rejecting the Keynesian model, which he blames for Argentina’s economic issues. His policies focus on economic liberalization and fiscal conservatism, aligning with libertarian principles and opposing socialism, which he frequently criticizes for causing poverty and state control.

In foreign policy, Milei is pro-United States, pro-Israel, and supportive of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, while taking a hardline stance against left-wing governments in Latin America. His fiery rhetoric and criticism of Argentina’s political elite have led to him being described as a right-wing populist. Though polarizing, Milei enjoys strong support from those seeking radical change in Argentina’s political and economic system, while facing vilification in liberal media outlets for his anti-establishment views and unconventional style.

9. Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, is a rising anti-globalist figure known for his hardline, right-leaning policies. He has taken a strong stance against globalism, often criticizing global elites and institutions he believes undermine national sovereignty. Speaking at events like the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the U.S., Bukele has emphasized resisting these forces, crediting his defiance of international elites with making El Salvador the “safest country in Latin America.” His presidency is marked by an unprecedented crackdown on gang violence, involving mass arrests of suspected gang members—a strategy that has drawn both praise and condemnation internationally.

While his anti-globalist rhetoric resonates with many in El Salvador and abroad, Bukele has faced criticism in mainstream media for authoritarian tendencies and alleged erosion of democratic institutions. Despite this, his popularity remains high, largely due to the significant reduction in crime under his administration.

10. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has embraced anti-globalist rhetoric by prioritizing Israeli sovereignty, particularly in the face of international pressure regarding security and defense issues. He has opposed global agreements, most notably the Iran nuclear deal, arguing that such accords compromise Israel’s safety. Under Netanyahu Israel has been on the frontlines of the battle against Islamic extremism and terrorism. Despite calls to issue a warrant for his arrest, so far, the International Criminal Court (ICC), has not. However, there was an attempt on his life.