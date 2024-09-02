X/Twitter Exposes Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ Crimes, Human Rights Violations, and the Dark Truth Behind Social Media Ban

On Monday, social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed the shocking rationale behind the recent ban imposed by communist Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

This explosive exposes de Moraes’s involvement in serious crimes and human rights violations, all under the guise of upholding “democracy.”

In a decision issued on August 18, de Moraes justified his orders to ban social media accounts and suppress dissenting voices by claiming that anyone attempting to expose him or his allies must be silenced in the name of “democracy.”

Last week, Moraes summoned Elon Musk directly on the social network, demanding he appoint a representative of the big tech company in Brazil. However, Musk did not comply. Amidst the case, Moraes ordered the blocking of Starlink accounts in Brazil—also owned by Musk—under the pretext of ensuring payment of fines levied against X.

The justice ordered Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency to be immediately notified and take all necessary steps to halt X’s operations in the country.

Moraes also issued orders to Apple and Google, given that their mobile devices run on iOS and Android operating systems. According to the justice, these companies must remove the X app from their stores.

Additionally, there are restrictions concerning VPN services. The Supreme Court justice’s ruling specifically mentioned Proton VPN, Express VPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, TOTALVPN, Atlas VPN, and Bitdefender VPN. De Moraes imposed fines of up to $8,874 a day for any user found using VPNs in Brazil.

“Today, we launch the daily data dump on the crimes – under *Brazilian* law – that fake “judge” Alexandre de Moraes has committed! He can block this platform in Brazil, but he can’t stop the whole world from knowing his illegal, shameful & hypocritical deeds. Karma’s a b*tch bro,” Must wrote.

“This platform does not seek to impose the laws of the United States on other countries – we obey the laws of that country in that country. The problem in Brazil is that [de Moraes] we were being told to break Brazilian laws and that we would be sanctioned if we told anyone about it!” Elon Musk wrote on X.

Musk added, “The more the people of Brazil learn from the [de Moraes], the worse it will get for him. He violated the constitution of Brazil repeatedly and egregiously, after swearing an oath to protect it. Nothing worse than an oathbreaker.”

According to the revelations from X, Justice de Moraes has taken extreme measures to silence those who dare to expose his illegal actions.

Read the revelations below:

In a decision issued on August 18, Alexandre de Moraes elaborated on the reasons for some of his illegal orders. In summary, he explains that anyone who seeks to expose him or his accomplices – in any way – must be silenced in the name of “democracy.”

Below, we focus on de Moraes’ charges against a sitting Brazilian Senator, Marcos do Val, based on do Val’s social media posts. For these “crimes,” de Moraes ordered platforms to silence Senator do Val by blocking all of his social media accounts, in violation of Articles 5 and 220 of the Brazilian Constitution.

De Moraes contends that Senator do Val committed a crime in the following (now-deleted) post by denouncing the Chief of the Brazilian Federal Police, Fabio Alvarez Shor, for acting as de Moraes’ henchman and violating Brazilians’ human rights on de Moraes’s orders.

Pointing out that De Moraes and the Brazilian police chief are engaging in human rights violations is now a crime in Brazil.

“Today I come to the public to denounce a serious problem that is affecting the integrity of our nation and the security of our citizens. It is the Federal Police chief, Fabio Alvarez Shor, who has acted as the foreman of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, committing serious violations against the Constitution and the human rights of Brazilians.

This delegate, hitherto unknown, has been hiding from social networks, but Brazil needs to know who is the executor of Alexandre de Moraes’ illegal orders. Shor has been raiding homes with illegal search warrants, pointing guns in the faces of children, and confiscating cell phones from those children. These actions are inhumane and unacceptable, and are being carried out under the false flag of the Federal Police, when in fact they are direct orders from Alexandre de Moraes, with the connivance of this cowardly delegate.

In addition, it is important to note that Fábio Alvarez Shor disappeared from social networks after the murder of Federal Police agent Wilton Tapajós, in 2012. At that time, Shor was also an agent and later became a police chief. He was a witness in the process, as he was involved in Operation Monte Carlo that investigated Carlinhos Cachoeira. After the crime, which occurred in 2012, and the fear that spread among the federal police officers of the operation, Shor completely disappeared from social networks in 2013, probably out of fear.

I want to take this opportunity to communicate to the press and the general public that the Federal Police is being used improperly. When it is said that the Federal Police determined, investigated, or indicted, it is actually Alexandre de Moraes who is behind it, with the consent of delegate Fábio Alvarez Shor. This delegate is already on the list of the International Criminal Court, and this was not for lack of warning. I have always warned that complying with illegal orders is, in itself, an illegality.

I have received complaints from members of the Federal Police themselves who can no longer bear to see so many injustices. They are beginning to expose the outrage they feel, not only at the fulfillment of the illegal orders, but at the additional evils this delegate imposes on patriots and innocent citizens. It is unfortunate that people dedicated to the protection and security of the country are being betrayed by those who should be its leaders.

Brazil, it’s time to make this delegate known. His name is already listed in the Organization of American States (OAS) and the International Criminal Court, and it will only be a matter of time before justice is served.

Below is a message I received from a group of outraged federal police officers:

‘This son of a bitch is police chief Fábio Alvarez Shor, who for years managed to remain anonymous, without photos on the internet. He is responsible for arresting innocent patriots and making thousands of children cry for their parents. He broke into the room of journalist Eustáquio’s daughter to take a child’s cell phone, and also indicted Bolsonaro. THIS COWARD HAS TO BECOME FAMOUS’

This is an outburst and a denunciation of a serious problem that can no longer be ignored. Brazil needs to know the truth and demand justice against those who abuse their power and violate the rights of citizens.”

De Moraes likewise considers it a crime for Senator do Val to have “reposted on his social network on ‘Instagram’ a video published by teenager Mariana Volf Pedro Eustaquio,” daughter of journalist Oswaldo Eustaquio Filho.

In the video, “children were filmed who would have been victims of Federal Police Delegate Fábio Alvarez Shor, for alleged abuses practiced when carrying out search and seizure warrants.”

According to De Moraes, the now-deleted post below from Senator Do Val was also a crime because it threatened to expose criminal conduct by members of the Brazilian Federal Police acting under the direction of Alexandre de Moraes.

“Friends and acquaintances of the Federal Police, I want to share with you a message of extreme importance about individual responsibility in complying with illegal orders.

Recently, in a conversation with the top leadership of the U.S. government, it was pointed out that, since the Nuremberg trials, it has been internationally recognized that individuals cannot exempt themselves from legal responsibility simply by claiming that they were following orders from above.

This principle reinforces that the defense of “was only following orders” has since not exempted individual responsibility for acts that violate human rights.

Federal police officers in Brazil need to be aware of this seriousness, which ranges from losing their passports to having assets seized and spending 22 years in a closed regime.

We are working together with other international human rights bodies and have already gathered the names of all the federal police officers who appear in each investigation: investigators, experts, agents and delegates who acted illegally when carrying out arrest, search and seizure orders, among other illegalities already reported and already included in our dossier.

Much is still to come to the detriment of those who violated human rights, whether they comply with an order from the superior or not.

The wealth of details we have about each member of the Federal Police who contributed to illegal actions is impressive. We know what processes they have worked on, what anti-constitutional decisions they have made, and what actions have infringed on human rights.

We have an extensive list of these police officers and they will all answer for their actions, as there is already sufficient evidence of the commission of crimes against human rights in all investigations. There is no more room for excuses such as: ‘I’m just following orders.’

I take this opportunity to thank you, on behalf of all the work that has been contributing for years both to us in the US and to Brazil.”

De Moraes also takes issue with the following now-deleted post from the Senator. De Moraes does not even contend the post is false. His complaint seems to be that the post embarrassed him and the Brazilian Federal Police.

“COMPLAINT – The security operation of the delegations of the G20 meeting, which will take place in Brazil in November, is threatened by lack of money. Remembering that it is the DIP/PF that is responsible for this security and is busy carrying out political operations at the behest of AM. Here is the document we got today.

Lastly, de Moraes considers it a crime for Senator do Val to say he would be “investigat[ing]” the Federal Police who carry out de Moraes’ orders, because Senator do Val’s references to an investigation were “intimidat[ing].” In Brazil today, directing intimidating words at those in power is a crime.

“STF has been investigating Federal Police since the beginning of the year!

The STF is investigating a group of federal police officers who worked in the previous government who “were only following orders”. As I have been saying that complying with illegal orders is also a crime as it is in our Constitution and in the Penal Code.

All the orders that the minister has demanded for the Federal Police to comply with are illegal. Whether for those who are in charge or for those who comply:

Today it is this group; tomorrow, it will be you.

The PGR was not in favor of the arrests of the operation, including a Federal Police officer who was escorting Bolsonaro, but the minister disregarded the PGR’s manifestation.

The illegalities that Minister Alexandre de Moraes has been accused of committing involve a series of controversial and allegedly `unconstitutional actions’.”