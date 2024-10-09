Iran’s Attacks on President Trump: Foreign Election Interference Goes Unchallenged

Last month, Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man with ties to Iran, was indicted for attempting terrorism and murder-for-hire in a plot to assassinate a U.S. politician, specifically targeting President Trump.

In a separate incident, Iranian hackers were charged with stealing information from Trump’s campaign and attempting to leak it to news organizations.

Like the previous three assassination attempts on President Trump (1 in 2016 and 2 in 2024), the media has remained relatively quiet, and Democrats have failed to acknowledge the clear threat to democracy posed by these repeated assassination attempts and hacking attacks on the opposition candidate.

While they claimed in 2020 that foreign interference in U.S. elections was impossible, they also pointed to foreign interference in both the 2016 and 2024 elections, when the interference was directed against Democrats.

Following last week’s ballistic missile attack on Israel, the threat from Iran is once again a major concern for U.S. national security, with Democrats blaming Trump. U.S. officials are increasingly worried about the potential for the U.S. to be pulled into a broader conflict.

Critics argue that Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal empowered Iranian hard-liners and sped up Iran’s nuclear ambitions, making the situation more dangerous.

Trump and his supporters argue that the Iran nuclear deal would not have made anyone safer, claiming that weak policies by the Biden administration have enabled Iran’s growing aggression.

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, or JCPOA, because he believed it failed to protect American national security interests.

He argued that the deal enriched the Iranian regime, enabled its malign behavior, and only delayed—rather than stopped—Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Trump criticized the JCPOA, calling it “The worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

Trump hated the deal because it provided too many concessions to Iran, including financial windfalls, while allowing Iran to continue nuclear research and develop its missile program.

The decision to withdraw aimed to pressure Iran to change its behavior and to stop funds from supporting terrorist activities and nuclear ambitions.

Trump and Iran have had a long and adversarial relationship, marked by escalating tensions after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal. This hostility intensified following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

Iran retaliated with missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq, and tensions continued to rise with further sanctions from the U.S. and cyberattacks. In June 2020, Iran issued an arrest warrant for Trump and others involved in Soleimani’s killing, marking a significant escalation in their strained relations.

Tensions between Iran and Trump have led to recent hacking and assassination attempts, which clearly show that Iran does not want Trump reelected. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has threatened further attacks on Israel and U.S. bases in the Middle East.

As a state sponsor of terror, Iran backs Hamas, Hezbollah, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Houthis. Hamas continues to hold four Americans hostage, while the Houthis attack U.S. and allied vessels.

Additionally, the growing axis between China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran poses an increasing threat to U.S. interests in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Iran’s attacks on Trump are a clear endorsement of Kamala Harris, who is expected to continue Joe Biden’s weak foreign policy, destabilizing both the Middle East and the world.

It’s important to remember that in 1979, Iran captured the U.S. embassy and held 52 American citizens hostage for 444 days during a period of Democrat weakness under President Jimmy Carter.

The hostages were released on January 20th, the day Ronald Reagan was sworn into office, as Iran knew Reagan would have retaliated. Carter has since endorsed Kamala Harris, who advocates for the same ineffective diplomatic solutions to Iran that led to America’s great humiliation in 1979.

Trump, unlike Kamala, understands the threat Iran poses to national security and recognizes the ineffectiveness of diplomacy. Both he and Israeli officials now see an opportunity to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities or, as Trump put it, “blow the country to smithereens.”

Decimating Iran’s nuclear research facilities and eliminating its scientists, as Israel has done on several occasions, would be a far more effective way of delaying Iran’s nuclear program and curbing its support for terrorist organizations.

After forty years of fruitless talk, it seems time to explore the effectiveness of direct strikes on Iran.

Aside from Iran policy, another key point in the Trump-Iran saga and the other three assassination attempts, is that Democrats and liberals hate Trump so much that they are ignoring the obvious threat to democracy and election interference by Iran, a malign actor.

It’s almost as if they are saying, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Supporting or enabling a state-sponsor of terror that seeks to destroy the U.S. seems like a dangerously misguided approach.