Repeated Attempts on Trump’s Life: A Major Threat to Democracy Ignored by the Administration

Kamala Hariss and Joe Biden have repeatedly called Trump a threat to democracy, while ignoring the real threat posed the many assassination attempts against him.

The fact that Iran has been linked to at least one of these attacks and that the FBI warned Trump that Iran is trying to kill him should be ringing alarm bells all over Washington. Instead, the media is downplaying the attacks.

Democrats and liberals on Twitter are either mocking the situation or criticizing Trump for bringing up these assassination attempts.

Meanwhile, the administration, beyond issuing an official statement, has made no effort to recognize or address the ongoing pattern of threats.

Due to the media and the administration’s disregard, most Americans believe there have only been two attempts, when in reality, the actual number is more than double that.

There have been more than four attempts or plots on Donald Trump’s life, each highlighting the ongoing threat to his security. In 2016, at a Las Vegas rally, British national Michael Steven Sandford attempted to seize a police officer’s gun to assassinate Trump but was arrested and later deported.

Fast forward to July 2024, during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump in the ear, injuring others and killing one attendee before being taken down by Secret Service agents.

Just a day before this shooting, Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national allegedly tied to Iranian operatives, was arrested for plotting to assassinate Trump and other U.S. officials after hiring an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman.

Another attempt came in September 2024 when Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, armed with an AK-47 and charged with attempted assassination.

Most recently, in October 2024, Vem Miller was arrested near a Trump rally in Coachella, California, with an AK-47 and other weapons, though officials later stated that Trump was not in immediate danger.

Repeated assassination attempts or plots against a political figure like Donald Trump pose a significant threat to the stability of democracy.

At its core, democracy is built on the peaceful transfer of power and the rule of law, where political leaders and citizens alike engage in dialogue, debate, and elections without fear of violence.

When political leaders are targeted by assassination plots, it creates instability and undermines the democratic system, which relies on political processes rather than violent or coercive methods to resolve disagreements.

In Trump’s case, the fact that the opposition party is being targeted immediately fuels conspiracy theories, with some blaming the administration. When the administration completely dismisses these attempts, it only adds fuel to the fire. On top of this, Iran’s involvement is a clear national security issue that is being ignored, further substantiating claims that the administration might want Trump dead, even at the expense of national security.

These threats can also deter political leaders and the public from openly participating in the democratic process.

Fear of violence can create an environment in which free speech and political participation are restricted, as individuals may hesitate to express their views or run for office if they fear for their lives.

This chilling effect on political engagement is detrimental to democracy, where open discourse and competition are crucial.

With violence now heavily focused on Republicans, it gives the impression that Democrats are using violence to silence the opposition, whether they are or not.

Furthermore, the rule of law is a cornerstone of democratic governance. If repeated assassination attempts occur, it signals potential weaknesses in the ability of law enforcement and security agencies to maintain order and protect political figures.

In a functioning democracy, leaders should be secure, and institutions must uphold the safety of all participants in the political process.

This only further fuels cries of conspiracy while disrupting the democratic process. With just weeks until the election, Republicans would find it nearly impossible to present a new candidate.

Assassination attempts also erode public trust in the political system. When violence becomes a recurring factor in politics, it can foster disillusionment, increase polarization, and drive citizens away from the democratic process, making it more difficult to maintain social and political cohesion.

After the controversy surrounding the 2020 election, it would seem logical for the administration to prioritize ensuring that the upcoming election is both safe and fair.

Protecting Trump from assassination attempts would be crucial to avoid further division and to guarantee that the election results are accepted by the public.

In addition, these events have global implications. Assassination attempts on a major political figure in a leading democracy like the U.S. can be exploited by foreign adversaries to delegitimize the country’s democratic institutions.

It weakens the U.S.’s standing as a model of democracy and can embolden authoritarian regimes to argue that violence and instability are inevitable consequences of democratic governance.

The U.S. is currently facing war with Russia, war with China, and war with Iran. This is not a time for the U.S. to look weak. Additionally, all of the world’s despots are watching and fear a Trump re-election. If he is eliminated, it will be like a signal for them to unleash chaos and do whatever they want.