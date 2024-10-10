EPIC ORBÁN: Hungarian PM Confronts Commissioner von der Leyen and Her Gang of Globalists, Denounces the Abject Failure of Their Policies in Fiery EU Speech in Strasbourg (VIDEOS)

Conservative Champion, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán stood tall against the wall of European Union Globalists during a Tuesday (8) meeting in Strasbourg, France.

He withstood harsh criticism from newly reelected EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and several euro-hacks who accuse him of being pro-Russia, pro-China, the usual pitch they use to tarnish the patriots around the world.

Orbán was unmoved, stood his ground, and let it be known far and wide that he was elected to protect the interests of the Hungarian people – not some inexistent ‘European’.

He named names: “It’s a plan which is going on. It is written. It was published. It is known. We are fighting an organized gang called the Empire of George Soros.”

Orbán talked about the War, and was clear: Ukraine cannot win the war with Russia on the battlefield. A dialogue and a ceasefire are needed to save lives.

Budapest blocked a deal on a $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine until after the US elections.

Once again, he said that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, if elected, would start working for peace in Ukraine right after Nov. 5.

Reuters reported:

“‘We don’t want to block anything, we just want to convince European leaders to change their strategy (on Ukraine) because the current strategy does not work’, Orban said.”

He said Hungary wants a normal economic relationship with Russia in areas not affected by sanctions.

“‘We are transparent, we do what we say. And we think that in the areas where there are no sanctions between the EU and Russia naturally, we would like to have normal economic relations with Russia’, Orban said, accusing some Western peers of ‘hypocrisy’, citing how much oil and gas they had bought from Russia. He did not name the countries.”

Orban’s press conference was briefly interrupted by a politician from the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK), who ran into the room shouting and tried to attack him, accusing him of ‘betraying’ his country, selling it out to Russia and China. He was escorted out by security.

The man had gained access to the event thanks to a pass issued by a Hungarian opposition MEP.

In response to the disruption, Prime Minister Orban quipped that he ‘feels at home, where this happens every day’, before carrying on with the press conference.

Watch: A Hungarian opposition politician tries to attack Victor Orbán. Look how unfazed he is.

A Hungarian politician just tried to attack Victor Orbán Look how unfazed he is pic.twitter.com/o2FWJIyi4z — RŌNIN (@ronin21btc) October 8, 2024

But it was later on the plenary with all the EU leaders that Orbán really shone, telling it how it is, to von der Leyen’s face, calling her out for her failed, crippling policies. Check a collection of videos out:

Watch: “I came to the European Parliament not only to present the program of @HU24EU, but to sound the alarm. Europe is in trouble! It’s time to act!”

I came to the European Parliament not only to present the program of @HU24EU, but to sound the alarm. Europe is in trouble! It’s time to act! pic.twitter.com/a4R1kqUhpR — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 9, 2024

Watch: “European unity does not mean shutting up everyone who disagrees with the majority, or [Commissioner Ursula Von der Leien]. We will never accept that for you, European unity means ‘You are at our beck and call, so shut your mouth if we don’t like something’.”

️ @PM_ViktorOrban: European unity does not mean shutting up everyone who disagrees with the majority, or @vonderleyen.

We will never accept that for you, European unity means “You are at our beck and call, so shut your mouth if we don’t like something.” pic.twitter.com/QeuSymNTKh — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) October 9, 2024

Watch: “[MEP] Manfred Weber said that nobody is talking to us. This is a serious insult to those who have spoken to us, meaning they are ‘nobodies’.

In preparation for the @HU24EU presidency, I went to your [Olaf] Scholz in Germany, the President Emmanuel Macron…”

❗️@PM_ViktorOrban: @ManfredWeber said that nobody is talking to us. This is a serious insult to those who have spoken to us, meaning they are nobodies.

In preparation for the @HU24EU presidency, I went to your @Bundeskanzler Scholz in Germany, the President @EmmanuelMacron… pic.twitter.com/E8lESeYE3J — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) October 9, 2024

Watch: In a barnstorming speech at the European Parliament, Orban tells Ursula von der Leyen that her Commission’s migration policy has FAILED, leading to a rise in insecurity and violence against women.

WATCH AND SHARE: In a barnstorming speech at the European Parliament, @PM_ViktorOrban tells Ursula von der Leyen her Commission’s migration policy has FAILED, leading to a rise in insecurity and violence against women. “Let’s not kid ourselves. Whether you like it or not,… pic.twitter.com/0oDKfZFKPu — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 9, 2024

Watch: “European unity does not mean that everyone has to shut up. I represent the interests of the Hungarian people. This is not adversarial to anyone. It’s what Patriots do!”

European unity does not mean that everyone has to shut up. I represent the interests of the Hungarian people. This is not adversarial to anyone. It’s what #Patriots do! pic.twitter.com/UNnTarHa0S — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 8, 2024

Watch: “t is clear, the current EU asylum system is not working. Illegal migration in Europe has led to the reinforcement of anti-Semitism, increased violence against women, and homophobia. These are the consequences of migration.”

@PM_ViktorOrban: It is clear, the current EU asylum system is not working.

❌ Illegal migration in Europe has led to the reinforcement of anti-Semitism, increased violence against women, and homophobia. These are the consequences of migration. pic.twitter.com/TbRpoGnUKd — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) October 8, 2024

