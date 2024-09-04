Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni Explains How Leftists Can Lose Elections and Still Stay in Power (VIDEO)

Giorgia Meloni: I am Giorgia Meloni. I am 45 years old, and I am the President of Fratelli d’Italia, the political party of Italian Conservatives.

Governments have not been the outcome of what the citizens shows by voting, but rather have been the outcome of agreements often under the table between the same parties that were fighting each other in the electoral campaign.

In these 10 years, the left, which has failed to win elections in Italy since as far back as 2006, has managed to stay in government almost all the time. In a democracy, normally those who lose elections should go to opposition.

For too many years in Italy, those who lost elections find themselves in government, achieving very bad results. We want Italy to return to being that great nation, dynamic and innovative esteemed all over the world that strongly contributed to European civilization. We’re ready to launch a new season of stability, freedom, and prosperity for Italy, whether the left likes it or not.