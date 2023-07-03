France Has Fallen: Right-wing Politician Marine Le Pen Addresses the French Nation as the Country Grapples in Anarchy (VIDEO)

As chaos and disorder surge through the streets of France, Nationalist politician Marine Le Pen has issued a stirring national address, imploring her compatriots to reject the rising tide of anarchy and violence.

“For several days, a state of endemic disorder, violence, and destruction has been established in the country, the images and echoes of which are chillingly brutal,” Le Pen began her address. She painted a sobering picture of a nation in turmoil, referencing attacks on people and property, assaults on police officers and firefighters, the ransacking of town halls, school fires, and the looting of shops.

Le Pen held no punches in her criticisms of what she termed “politicized politicians or unions,” whom she accused of morally exonerating the criminal acts spiraling the country into chaos. In a pointed message, she stated that these actors “will carry an indelible responsibility before the nation and history,” even as they fall victim to the violence they have fostered.

Turning her attention to the citizens of France, Le Pen issued a stark warning against “anti-republican and extremist forces” that she believes are steering the nation towards chaos and disorder. She lamented the pervasive violence that has now infected municipalities of all sizes and has even reached the heart of Paris.

“I call on all citizens to distrust these anti-republican and extremist forces which, through their indirect calls for secession and their connivance with violence, are leading the country down terrible paths of disorder. This recurrent violence for years is now at unprecedented levels and now affects all types of municipalities, from the smallest to the center of large cities, including the heart of the capital,” Le Pen said in her nation address.

The state of affairs, according to Le Pen, serves as a wake-up call to the nation’s leaders, who she accuses of being intoxicated by power and ideological constructions, particularly in the fields of immigration and judicial laxity.

“Our country is entering a period of uncertainty and concern. As head of the first opposition force, I intend to stick to our line of conduct of not doing anything that could prevent or hinder the action of the legitimate authorities responsible for public order. I give my full support to all the security forces deployed to put an end to these riots,” she added.

“I call for the cessation of violence,” implored Le Pen, calling for spontaneous intervention by courageous and civic-minded parents or the legitimate force of law and justice if necessary. She argued that the immediate solution to the destructive rage engulfing the country is a return to republican order through sectoral curfews, and if the situation worsens, the declaration of a state of emergency.

In a final plea, Le Pen requested President Macron to convene a meeting with all parties represented in the National Assembly to discuss the grave situation and the initiatives needed to safeguard freedom and public security.

