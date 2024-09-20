HILARIOUS: Trump Supporter SCHOOLS CNN Reporter Who Suggests He’s Too RICH to Care About Biden’s FAILING Economy | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WATCH: Shirtless Trump Supporter Puts CNN ‘Reporter’ in Her Place With Awesome Responses After She Suggests He’s Too Rich to Have Concerns About the Economy

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Kentucky Judge Shot and Killed in His Chambers

ARTICLE 3: Teamsters President Offers Advice to AOC After She Throws Hissy Fit Over Union’s Non-Endorsement of Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: SAVAGE: Nancy Mace Exposes the Flirty Text Messages a Leftist Professor Sent Her After He Melted Down and Called Her Racist for Mispronouncing Kamala’s Name on CNN (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Trump Appearance on Gutfeld Breaks Ratings Record for Show – Tops All of Cable and Even Network Shows

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.