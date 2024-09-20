HILARIOUS: Trump Supporter SCHOOLS CNN Reporter Who Suggests He’s Too RICH to Care About Biden’s FAILING Economy | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1:  WATCH: Shirtless Trump Supporter Puts CNN ‘Reporter’ in Her Place With Awesome Responses After She Suggests He’s Too Rich to Have Concerns About the Economy

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Kentucky Judge Shot and Killed in His Chambers

ARTICLE 3: Teamsters President Offers Advice to AOC After She Throws Hissy Fit Over Union’s Non-Endorsement of Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4:  SAVAGE: Nancy Mace Exposes the Flirty Text Messages a Leftist Professor Sent Her After He Melted Down and Called Her Racist for Mispronouncing Kamala’s Name on CNN (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Trump Appearance on Gutfeld Breaks Ratings Record for Show – Tops All of Cable and Even Network Shows  

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 