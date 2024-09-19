BREAKING: Kentucky Judge Shot and Killed in His Chambers

A Kentucky judge was fatally shot in his chambers on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

The Mountain Eagle reported that Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines fatally shot District Judge Kevin Mullins.

No other details about the fatal shooting were immediately released.

“Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Andy Beshear said.

NBC News reported:

A sheriff in Kentucky is accused of fatally shooting a district judge at a courthouse Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Judge Kevin Mullins was in his district office when he was shot shortly before 3 p.m., and Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines has been detained in the slaying, Kentucky State Police said Thursday night. Stines, a two-term sheriff, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, state police said. No motive in the shooting was disclosed. Investigators were “trying to get answers to what led up to the actual shooting,” State Trooper Matt Gayheart said at an evening news conference. The judge was shot multiple times after an argument with Stines, state police said.

DEVELOPING…