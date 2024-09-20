Teamsters President Offers Advice to AOC After She Throws Hissy Fit Over Union’s Non-Endorsement of Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Far left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having a meltdown over the fact that the Teamsters Union is not endorsing Kamala Harris.

The union decided not to endorse any candidate, despite the fact that their members overwhelmingly support Trump.

AOC threw a fit on Twitter/X, posting this cope message:

Sean O’Brien has been boosting Republicans all year while supporting anti-worker, anti-choice Senate candidates. Meanwhile, @KamalaHarris cast the tie-breaking vote to save Teamster pensions nationwide. Listen to your local.

They know the score.

Thank you @CalTeamstersPAC https://t.co/u2hLTOrgHb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2024

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien appeared on CNN today and offered AOC some free advice.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Teamsters president says AOC should ‘focus on her job’ in response to no endorsement Teamsters President Sean O’Brien rebuked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her criticism for the Teamsters not endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, arguing she has her own problems to deal with. Ocasio-Cortez claimed that the Teamsters and O’Brien would call on the Democratic Party for help when they needed help “at the negotiating table.” O’Brien, however, argued otherwise, stating President Joe Biden, “along with the former secretary of labor,” had been the ones calling the Teamsters to settle negotiations to prevent potential rail strikes. “Now she has to remember that there is a clear divide, especially in Teamster members, between the Democrats and the Republicans,” O’Brien said on CNN’s Inside Politics With Dana Bash. “And instead of trying to pick a fight with labor leaders who listen to their members and embrace their members’s opinions, she should maybe get into her district where it voted far Republican, far-right Republican, and maybe find out what the problem is.”

See the video below:

.@Teamsters President Sean O’Brien reacts to @AOC attacking Teamsters for refusing to endorse Kamala: She should maybe get into her district — where Teamsters in her district voted overwhelmingly to support President Trump. So, she may want to focus on her job instead of mine. pic.twitter.com/5jTNukaE7i — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2024

O’Brien’s advice for AOC is sound, but she won’t listen. When was the last time she did anything for the people she is paid to represent?