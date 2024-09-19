SAVAGE: Nancy Mace Exposes the Flirty Text Messages a Leftist Professor Sent Her After He Melted Down and Called Her Racist for Mispronouncing Kamala’s Name on CNN (VIDEO)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) came loaded with receipts during a House hearing on Thursday as she exposed one infamous race-baiting professor as a lying fraud after he slandered her earlier this month.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, sparks flew earlier this month on CNN when Mace accidentally mispronounced Kamala Harris’ name, triggering an explosive reaction from the panel.

The exchange took a sharp turn when Mace referred to Harris as “KamAla,” a mispronunciation that immediately drew criticism from the other panelists, including Professor of African American Studies Michael Eric Dyson.

“When you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want… that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of black people,” Dyson complained, insinuating that Mace is racist, seemingly upset by what he perceived as a deliberate slight.

NEW: CNN panel has meltdown after Rep. Nancy Mace apparently says Kamala Harris’ name wrong. “When you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want… that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of black people…” Mace: “And KamAla… pic.twitter.com/LWl2dygFQX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 16, 2024

But it turns out Dyson was performing for the CNN audience and did not mean anything he said. Moreover, he apparently has some romantic feelings for Mace as well.

During a Thursday hearing, Mace revealed that Dyson texted her flirtatiously following their clash and begged her for photos. He even sent her a kissy emoji.

Mace says this proves Dyson had no concerns over how she pronounced Kamala Harris’ first name and that there can be no double standards in politics. She then officially entered the comments into the record.

There’s nothing like a ‘u up?’ text from a marxist. pic.twitter.com/qFoiZbY041 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 19, 2024

MACE: I would also like to enter into the record a screenshot of a text message I received from the esteemed professor from Vanderbilt, Michaël Eric Dyson, after my CNN interview. He begged me for photos. In this text, after calling me a racist on CNN: ‘Don’t tell anybody, we look good together.’ And he sent me a kissy emoji. The guy says I’m gorgeous in all of these photos. I don’t think he’s that bent out of shape on how anybody pronounces Kamala and if you’re gonna have that standard, you gotta hold it to both sides.

Mace’s bold move should serve as a template for other conservatives to blow up the left’s race-baiting political methods. One can safely bet there are similar examples of leftists trying to act like friends or hitting on conservatives after insulting them publicly.

It’s shameful that too many value getting media hits on liberal networks over utilizing scorched-earth tactics to humiliate the left.