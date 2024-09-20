Trump Appearance on Gutfeld Breaks Ratings Record for Show – Tops All of Cable and Even Network Shows

Did you catch Donald Trump’s appearance on the Greg Gutfeld show last night? If you missed it, you can watch a bunch of clips here.

Greg Gutfeld has always gotten great ratings, but last night broke a record for the show and topped all of cable news and even network shows.

Reactions to the broadcast from viewers has been very positive. People feel it gave Trump a chance to show a side of him that voters rarely get to see. His humorous side.

The numbers are truly impressive.

FOX News reports:

‘Gutfeld!’ draws largest audience in program history with Trump appearance Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld!” landed its largest audience in the program’s history on Wednesday when former President Trump made a guest appearance. Trump joined host Greg Gutfeld for the entire hour, participating in the program’s signature banter alongside Kat Timpf, Tyrus and “Outnumbered” co-host Emily Compagno. The former president was asked about surviving a pair of assassination attempts, the ABC Presidential Debate and criticism he receives from celebrities, among other topics. “Gutfeld!” averaged 4.9 million total viewers and 744,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54. It was the largest audience “Gutfeld!” has drawn among both categories since it launched in 2021. “Gutfeld!” also had more total viewers than the season premieres of CBS’ “Survivor” and ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette,” making it the most-watched show in all of cable and broadcast primetime on Wednesday. While Wednesday’s episode set records, “Gutfeld!” is regularly among the most-watched cable news programs in America and finished August as the No. 1 cable news program in the key demo.

Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld and his crew.

TV RATINGS: Fox News’ @greggutfeld saw huge ratings for his show, ‘Gutfeld!’, with @realDonaldTrump last night, averaging a huge 4.9 million viewers, a new record for the program. pic.twitter.com/UQtPDBqYWH — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 19, 2024

Just amazing. Greg should try to have Trump on the show more often.