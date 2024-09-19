WATCH: Shirtless Trump Supporter Puts CNN ‘Reporter’ in Her Place With Awesome Responses After She Suggests He’s Too Rich to Have Concerns About the Economy

The wisdom of the MAGA crowd continues to be grossly underestimated by liberal media propagandists across America, causing them to get humiliated time and again.

In a segment aired on Anderson Cooper 360° Wednesday evening, CNN reporter Elle Reeve went to Florida to interview Trump supporters attending a MAGA flotilla/boat parade organized by the Bay County Republican Party in Panama City Beach’s Shell Island. The purpose of her trip was supposedly to gauge opinions on the issues important to Trump supporters.

Things then went south for Reeve, who eventually encountered a shirtless, beer-drinking man named Joe Harner. She started by asking him what his most important issue was, to which Harner said the economy. He explained that things were too expensive thanks to high interest rates and other factors.

Reeve then tried to entrap him with an “impolite” question that essentially accused him of being too rich to understand the economy. She claimed that he could not be suffering under the Biden-Harris economy because he owns a boat.

Harner responded to her rudeness with an awesome response, colorfully pointing out he earned every dime of his money, which allowed him to retire comfortably. Moreover, other people have the same opportunities he took advantage of.

Reeve then tried a different approach, attempting to claim that since groceries only make up a fraction of his spending, she finds it interesting that people like him are still concerned about the economy.

Harner again put Reeve in her place. He stated the economy covers ALL AMERICANS, not just a select few, and that he wants to have more purchasing power like any wise person.

It’s safe to say the elitist CNN propagandist was not prepared for the humiliation.

WATCH (exchange occurs roughly between 1:05 and 2:35 marks)

.@elspethreeve reports from Florida at a MAGA Boat Parade where supporters compete to be what they call the “most Trumpian.” pic.twitter.com/a4dlheWZeY — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 19, 2024

Transcript: