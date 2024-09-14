Feds and New York City Announce Plans To Crack Down on Animal Sacrifices That Don’t Exist According to Liberal Media

New York City and Federal Officials have announced plans to crack down on animal abuse in Queens after discovering mutilated animals, including pigs, rats, chickens, and dogs, near Jamaica Bay.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the increasing sacrifice rituals taking place in NYC.

As revealed by the New York Post, in the last month, chickens, rats, dogs, and pigs’ mutilated body parts have been discovered in Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach and the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in Queens. Animal rescuers have discovered at least eight maimed animals since late July, including "live wounded pigs, a near-dead baby rat stuffed in a bag with chicken bones, and a dog carcass with its neck snapped," per the Post.

Local religious leaders believe the animal sacrifices stem from a sect of Hindu devotees who worship the goddess Kali.

Similar practices are occurring in Springfield, Ohio, where Voodoo Haitians are suspected of kidnapping people's cats and dogs to feast on or sacrifice to their god. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the horror plaguing residents from the more than 20,000 Haitians living in Springfield, including the carcasses of domesticated animals being gutted and hung in trees.

Angry residents have been seen eviscerating the City Commission in public comments for doing nothing about the Haitians wreaking havoc on the community. One resident said Haitians are running people off the road, flipping cars and decapitating ducks in the parks and eating them. Audio from a 911 call further confirms that Haitians were seen carrying geese.

Also, in Houston, Texas, several cats have been found dead and cut in half in Houston’s East End neighborhood. The cats were found cut in half, paws cleanly chopped off, with no blood at the scene. Residents believe a human is responsible for this gruesome act, though the details are still unclear.

Yet, the Democrats want to import more of these third-world savages who know nothing about American culture or laws and have no plans to assimilate. The leftwing media, complicit with the invasion of our country, continues to claim that this isn't happening, even trying to fact-check President Trump when he mentioned that "they’re eating the pets of the people" during his September 10 debate with Kamala Harris.

ABC News debate moderator David Muir issued a mid-debate fact check against Trump, claiming that there were "no credible reports" of pets being harmed by the illegal immigrants. CNN's Dana Bash later chimed in, calling the claims about illegal aliens sacrificing and eating animals a " racist meme ."

New York City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) on Monday announced plans to install mobile lights and additional law enforcement patrols in a statement posted to Facebook:

A HUGE WIN for local animals today. My office has been working closely with the National Park Service and the Federal Park Police to crack down on the animal sacrifices plaguing our community, and today I am pleased to say that this work has yielded strong results. The National Parks Service has pledged to deploy mobile lighting units in the area, which will potentially deter those seeking to use the cover of darkness for their actions. Additionally, we have also secured a promise of increased Parks Police patrols in the trouble zones. This is not all. We have also spoken with our partners at the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation , and have gotten a commitment from them to deploy additional Parks Enforcement Patrols to the Sunset Cove area to deter activity there. I promised my constituents that we would bring an end to these heinous mutilations and killings, and through these actions we are doing just that. No animal deserves to suffer like this, and I refuse to allow it in my District. Zion's Mission Animal Rescue Together, we will end this. Enough is enough.

"I’ve gotten in touch with my partners at both the federal and city level, and we are going to bring a new level of enforcement to the area and really crack down on this sickening behavior,” Councilwoman Ariola told the Post.