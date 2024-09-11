LISTEN: Leaked Audio of a 911 Call Reveals Springfield, Ohio Resident Reporting Group of Haitians Carrying Geese

The Federalist obtained audio of a 911 call from a local resident reporting a group of Haitians carrying geese.

More than 20,000 Haitians are now living in Springfield, Ohio and the residents are fed up.

Springfield has a population of about 60,000 people and Haitians now make up 25% of the population.

The City of Springfield held a City Commission meeting last week and angry residents went off on them for doing nothing about the Haitians wreaking havoc on the community and draining resources.

One resident said Haitians are running people off the road, flipping cars and decapitating ducks in the parks and eating them.

A freaked out local called 911 after he saw a group of Haitians carrying geese.

“I’m sitting here, I’m riding on the trail, I’m going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of ’em, they all had geese in their hand,” the unidentified caller told the dispatcher.

AUDIO:

BREAKING: Leaked audio of a 911 call from August 26th to the Clark County Sheriff Office in Springfield, Ohio shows a caller reporting 4 Haitian Migrants carrying dead geese to the police. pic.twitter.com/J33mWik0iP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2024

Here is the official police report on the 911 call:

Here is the official police report showing that the 911 call took place on August 26th – Weeks before the rumors about Haitian Migrants killing park animals went viral. pic.twitter.com/uNn9Pzcfo4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2024

A 2021 video of Kamala Harris bragging about allowing tens of thousands of Haitians into the US is making the rounds amid reports the migrants are wreaking havoc on Springfield, Ohio.

“We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants…They need support,” Border Czar Kamala Harris said in a 2021 interview with ABC’s “The View.”

WATCH: