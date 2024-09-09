Animal Sacrifice Rituals Are Increasing in Queens, New York

In an exclusive report, The New York Post has reported a surge of animal sacrifices have been taking place in Queens, New York.

In the last month, chickens, rats, dogs, and pigs’ mutilated body parts have been discovered in Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach and the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in Queens.

Several rescuers reported finding live pigs with severed ears, a dead dog with its neck snapped, a hen in distress, a decapitated chicken head, and a baby rat tied up in a bag.

Local religious leaders believe the animal sacrifices stem from a sect of Hindu devotees who worship the goddess Kali.

Acharya Arun Gossai, who oversees the Bhuvaneshwar Mandir temple in Queens, stated that the Hindu devotees are “misconstruing what the scriptures say about conquering the animalistic values.”

Per The New York Post:

Animal sacrifices are surging in Queens, with chickens, pigs and rats being tortured, mutilated or killed in “twisted” religious rituals in parkland surrounding Jamaica Bay, The Post has learned. In a little over a month, at least nine wounded animals or carcasses have been discovered in the federally-managed Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach and the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in Broad Channel — including five live pigs with partially severed ears. Creatures recovered from the revolting scene also include a near-dead baby rat tied up in a bag with chicken bones; a freshly-decapitated chicken head; a live hen in distress; and a dead dog with its neck snapped. “It’s continually getting worse. The animal sacrifices are happening more repeatedly, more times a week,” Sloane Quealy, co-founder and president of Zion’s Mission Animal Rescue, told The Post.

Animal sacrifices are not just occurring in New York but in Georgia, too.

WSAV reported last week that the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) responded to an incident of a bird being sacrificed on a beach.

Officers found the dead bird, which appeared to be involved in a ritual, lying close to a blanket and fruit.