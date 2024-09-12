ELON MUSK Posts Video of Haitian Woman Describing Dog-Eating and Voodoo Practiced in Home Country and Now in America

The fake news outlets are in full swing, desperately attempting to debunk yet another shocking but truthful statement made by President Trump.

During a recent debate, Trump said, “They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

This comment was immediately met with the standard response from the left-wing media machine: denial, deflection, and outright dismissal of the facts.

Some Democrats even laughed at Trump when he made this statement.

But despite the orchestrated efforts to brush this story under the rug, evidence is mounting that the practice of consuming pets among Haitian migrants is not some far-fetched, xenophobic fantasy. In fact, it’s a reality that even a Haitian publication, Haitian Report, has confirmed.

The Haitian Report itself acknowledges the tradition of eating cat meat in Haiti. Contrary to the liberal media’s narrative, this is not some wild conspiracy theory.

On Friday morning Elon Musk posted video of an American woman with a Haitian father. The woman describes the two reasons why Haitians eat cats.

The woman, Rebekah Faidia on TikTok also reminds her audience of the voodoo practices in Haiti something she describes as truly demonic.

Rebekah Faidia: My father immigrated from Haiti to the United States in the late ’60s as a teenager. And I want to talk about these recent comments about the Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. I also want to say my father and I are now estranged, but I did know him in my very, very young years. And when he immigrated, he was one person, and they weren’t sending thousands of Haitians in one area. He wasn’t eating people’s pets and he didn’t practice voodoo. But he did say that most of the island, the majority of the island, does practice voodoo. The reason they eat cats is for two reasons. Number one is survival. This is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere. You can’t just go to a food bank like you can here or just go to McDonald’s and get some free or cheap food. Unless, of course, there’s a Christian missionary there. People in the United States have a really hard time imagining that type of thing, but it is true. Second, they do do animal sacrifices for their religion, voodoo. They make these animal sacrifices to these gods for different reasons. You can do your own research on this. Do I think voodoo is a demonic religion? Yes, I do. That doesn’t mean… Obviously, that doesn’t mean that you hate these people. These people need prayer. But you can’t just take over all these people from another country and expect it to work. Not to mention, it doesn’t fix the problems of that country. And there’s more people left in Haiti that we can bring over. It’s not racist to acknowledge that this is a problem. It’s not racist to talk about these things that are happening. This is not just white Americans saying this is Black Americans. You can look at the people in Springfield, Ohio, saying that this is happening. You all just want to joke about Trump and say that he’s crazy for saying that this is happening instead of actually checking at all to see if this is happening. You want to make jokes about these things. Well, what if it were happening to you and your community? And no, it’s beyond eating their pets, even though that is bad enough.

Elon Musk published this on Friday morning, via Catturd2.