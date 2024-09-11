CNN’s Dana Bash Says Police Reports of Migrants Eating People’s Pets is a ‘Racist Meme’

CNN anchor Dana Bash has said that reports of illegal aliens from Haiti eating the pets and animals of locals in Ohio are “racist.”

As detailed this week by The Gateway Pundit, there have been numerous police reports of illegal aliens eating animals, including cats and geese, in the town of Springfield, Ohio.

These reports have consequently sent Democrats into meltdown as mainstream media outlets such as ABC and CNN try to insist that they are false.

Addressing the issue during Tuesday night's debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Bash said she wanted to "cut through" the claims and declare them for what they really are.

“Can we just cut through to what it is? It’s not about the media not reporting on immigration, this is something that is racist. This is a racist meme."

"The reason why we are covering the memes isn’t because we’re covering the underlying allegation about immigration," she continued. "What we are covering allegations but also lying suggesting that people of color are eating your pets... that’s racism.”

My moment of zen, That’s racism with Dana Bash. pic.twitter.com/z1uR3pIfAJ — Evil E (@EvilERUReady) September 11, 2024

The issue of illegals eating animals came up during the debate, when Trump was exposing Kamala Harris's policy of allowing anyone, including violent criminals, to cross the southern border and live at the expense of the American taxpayer.

"In Springfield they are eating the dogs, the people that came in, they are eating the cats... They are eating the pets of the people that live there and this is what is happening in our country. It is a shame."