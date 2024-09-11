“They’re Eating The Dogs! – ” – Trump Calls Out Kamala Harris for Her Open Border Policies and the Migrants Who Are Eating the Ducks and Pets (VIDEO)… Update: Here’s the Proof!

President Trump called out Kamala Harris during the presidential debate on her open border policies.

Trump brought up the immigrants eating dogs, cats, and ducks.

“They’re eating the dogs.”

ABC factchecked Trump – but Trump fired back against the far left hack.

UPDATE: Laura Loomer brings the receipts. The Haitians were eating the geese and ducks. ABC lied about this to attack President Trump.

They need to fact-check themselves!

FACT CHECK:

During the Presidential debate tonight, @KamalaHarris and ABC @ABC said there “were no credible reports” of Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets and local geese…

That is a lie.

Here’s a copy of the official police communications from Springfield,… https://t.co/pi8nMZXG4p pic.twitter.com/n9U2FTBzBB

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2024