“They’re Eating The Dogs! – ” – Trump Calls Out Kamala Harris for Her Open Border Policies and the Migrants Who Are Eating the Ducks and Pets (VIDEO)… Update: Here’s the Proof!

by

President Trump called out Kamala Harris during the presidential debate on her open border policies.

Trump brought up the immigrants eating dogs, cats, and ducks.

“They’re eating the dogs.”

ABC factchecked Trump – but Trump fired back against the far left hack.

UPDATE: Laura Loomer brings the receipts. The Haitians were eating the geese and ducks. ABC lied about this to attack President Trump.
They need to fact-check themselves!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 