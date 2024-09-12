Springfield, Ohio Resident on Migrants Eating Pets: “That Lady Down the Street Used to Have 50 Cats, Now She’s Lucky If She Has Five” (VIDEO)

by
Tyler Oliveira speaks with a local from Springfileld, Ohio who is living with the thousands of Haitian migrants who flooded the town thanks to Kamala Harris.

YouTuber Tyler Oliveira traveled to Springfield, Ohio to investigate the rumors of Haitians eating ducks, geese, and cats.

Tyler, whose YouTube channel has 6.7 million subscribers spent time in Springfield speaking with locals about the Haitian community, and asking them if they know of any Haitians eating dogs or cats.

The answers from the citizens were shocking. Numerous locals accused the Haitians of eating the cats. One man said the cat lady down the street used to have 50 cats and “now she’s lucky if she has five.”

This is what Tyler found.

Via Midnight Rider.

And here is Tyler’s full investigative report.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 