Springfield, Ohio Resident on Migrants Eating Pets: “That Lady Down the Street Used to Have 50 Cats, Now She’s Lucky If She Has Five” (VIDEO)

YouTuber Tyler Oliveira traveled to Springfield, Ohio to investigate the rumors of Haitians eating ducks, geese, and cats.

Tyler, whose YouTube channel has 6.7 million subscribers spent time in Springfield speaking with locals about the Haitian community, and asking them if they know of any Haitians eating dogs or cats.

The answers from the citizens were shocking. Numerous locals accused the Haitians of eating the cats. One man said the cat lady down the street used to have 50 cats and “now she’s lucky if she has five.”

This is what Tyler found.

Via Midnight Rider.

And here is Tyler’s full investigative report.