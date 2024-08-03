President Trump Agrees to Debate Kamala Harris on Fox News “With a Full Arena Audience”

President Donald Trump has confirmed he will participate in a highly anticipated debate against Kamala Harris, scheduled for Wednesday, September 4th. The debate will be aired live on Fox News.

Trump recently selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate, prompting a wave of reactions from the Biden campaign.

The Biden campaign responded to the announcement in predictable disgusting fashion.

Kamala Harris, who herself insulted Vance, agreed to three possible dates for a VP debate. A Biden campaign official released the following statement:

On May 16, Vice President Harris accepted the very first invitation we received from a television network to host a Vice Presidential Debate. She agreed at that time to participate in a CBS-hosted debate on either Tuesday, July 23 or Tuesday, August 13. Since then, CBS has offered — and the VP has accepted — another potential date for this debate: Monday, August 12.

On July 17, when asked about a potential debate with Harris, senior Trump campaign advisor Brian Hughes, aware of the possibility that Joe Biden might drop out, authored this savage and funny statement in response:

“We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention,” senior Trump campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. “To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

And guess what? Trump’s campaign was right. On July 21, Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. About 30 minutes later, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Biden said on X.

According to the Hill, “Former President Trump in a new interview questioned why he should debate Vice President Harris amid pressure from her campaign to do so.”

The news outlet added, “He first told reporters last week that he would “absolutely” debate the vice president, followed by his campaign declining to commit to a debate until she is the official nominee. Trump then told Fox News he’d “probably” debate her but could make the case not to.”

This sharp retort was quickly seized upon by the fake news media, with many outlets suggesting that Trump was trying to dodge a debate with Harris.

On Friday, Kamala Harris has won enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination, according to the DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

The results will be finalized on Monday. Harris stole all of Biden’s delegates. She has never won a primary but she is now the Democrat nominee after a group of elitists ushered her in to the top of the ticket.

Late Friday evening, Trump took to social media once again to clarify his position and announce the upcoming debate. He wrote: