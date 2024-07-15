Biden Campaign Issues Statement Slamming J.D. Vance — Claims He Will ‘Do What Mike Pence Wouldn’t Do’

The Biden/Harris campaign has issued a scathing statement slamming former President Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance.

Biden-Harris 2024 Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon released the statement soon after Trump announced his choice.

The statement began, “Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people.”

“As Trump’s running mate, Vance will make it his mission to enact Trump’s Project 2025 agenda at the expense of American families,” the campaign continued. “This is someone who supports banning abortion nationwide while criticizing exceptions for rape and incest survivors; railed against the Affordable Care Act , including its protections for millions with preexisting conditions; and has admitted he wouldn’t have certified the free and fair election in 2020.”

O’Malley Dillon continued, “Billionaires and corporations are literally rooting for J.D. Vance: they know he and Trump will cut their taxes and send prices skyrocketing for everyone else.”

The Biden campaign responds to JD Vance being chosen as Trump’s running mate pic.twitter.com/uyW6Qg6RhQ — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) July 15, 2024

The campaign vowed to spend the next three months contrasting the two campaigns.

“Over the next three and a half months, we will spend every single day making the case between the two starkly contrasting visions Americans will choose between at the ballot box this November: the Biden-Harris ticket who’s focused on uniting the country, creating opportunity for everyone, and lowering costs; or Trump-Vance – whose harmful agenda will take away Americans’ rights, hurt the middle class, and make life more expensive – all while benefiting the ultra-rich and greedy corporations.”

The campaign also pointed out that Vance is pro-life without exceptions, previously saying of abortion in the case of rape or incest that “two wrongs don’t make a right” and calling those circumstances “inconvenient.”

Additionally, they complained that Vance has said he would not have certified the election and endorsed a January 6 defendant’s congressional bid.