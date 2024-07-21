BREAKING: JOE BIDEN DROPS OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE!

Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday.
Biden released the following statement:
My Fellow Americans,
Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation.
Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.
Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.
I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.
It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.
I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.
For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.
I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.
Biden tweeted this out 14 minutes ago.
The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Newsmax reporter Mark Halperin said that Joe Biden is going to drop out of the 2024 presidential race as early as Sunday.
Powerful Democrats such as Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries are all doubting Biden’s viability.
Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are now working behind the scenes to sabotage Joe Biden.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries quietly convinced the DNC to delay its presidential nomination vote.
According to Mark Halperin, Biden is not expected to endorse Kamala Harris. He will not resign the presidency.
Halperin said there will be an open convention with Kamala Harris and about three others. He floated a couple of potential running mates for Harris: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Via Mark Halperin:
BREAKING NEWS: Multiples sources outline the apparent state of play on Biden at this time:
* plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely
* Jon Meacham polishing up remarks
* Biden with NOT resign the presidency
* Biden will NOT endorse Harris
* open convention with Harris and about 3 others
* super delegates will not be allowed to vote on 1st ballot
* Harris is vetting at least four possible running mates, including Andy Beshear and possibly Shapiro
Then Trump’s assassination attempt happened.