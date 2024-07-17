Trump Campaign Issues Funny Response After Kamala Harris Commits to VP Debate with J.D. Vance

One lesson in American politics that people on both sides should realize by now is that no one trolls better than President Trump and his advisors.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, President Trump on Monday selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. The Biden campaign responded to the announcement in predictable disgusting fashion.

Kamala Harris, who herself insulted Vance, agreed to three possible dates for a VP debate. A Biden campaign official released the following statement:

On May 16, Vice President Harris accepted the very first invitation we received from a television network to host a Vice Presidential Debate. She agreed at that time to participate in a CBS-hosted debate on either Tuesday, July 23 or Tuesday, August 13. Since then, CBS has offered — and the VP has accepted — another potential date for this debate: Monday, August 12.

When asked about a potential debate with Harris, senior Trump campaign advisor Brian Hughes authored this savage and funny statement in response:

“We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention,” senior Trump campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. “To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump fans were rolling after reading the campaign’s response:

Great campaigns always seek ways to stay on offense and ensure news cycles that benefit their candidate. In this case, they are focusing on the chaotic Biden campaign, whose candidate refuses to depart the race despite a divided party and garbage poll numbers.

This press release by Team Trump may also cause the press and other Democrats to once again speculate on a potential dream ticket not involving Biden. We all know how poorly Democrats are handling the newfound pressure Republicans generally handle daily.