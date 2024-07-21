POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE: Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

About 30 minutes later Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Biden said on X.

On Thursday The Gateway Pundit reported Biden was likely going to drop out on Sunday.

And he did.

Halperin said there will be an open convention with Kamala Harris and about three others. He floated a couple of potential running mates for Harris: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.