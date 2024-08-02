JUST IN: Kamala Harris Secures Democrat Nomination After Stealing Joe Biden’s Delegates

Kamala Harris has won enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination, according to the DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

The results will be finalized on Monday.

Last month Joe Biden abruptly announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race after Obama forced him out.

Harris stole all of Biden’s delegates. She has never won a primary but she is now the Democrat nominee after a group of elitists ushered her in to the top of the ticket.

The media is hyping up Kamala Harris even though she was the most unpopular Vice President ever.

The polls are also pushing Kamala Harris to the forefront of the race against Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris still has not answered a single question since she forced Biden off the ballot and the media is going right along with the coup.

