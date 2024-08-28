Exclusive: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Responds to Judge Amit Mehta’s Ruling on the Missouri Media Matters Case

On Friday, far left DC Judge Amit Mehta ordered Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to halt his investigation into Media Matters for America Missouri (MMFA).

Media Matters ran to the DC courts to court shop after Missouri’s AG opened the investigation into the radical far-left group and their organized attacks on conservatives and conservative outlets. MMFA struck gold when they landed far left Judge Amit Mehta, a radical and Obama appointee who openly persecutes conservatives, Christians, and Trump supporters.

Attorney General Bailey launched the investigation in December accusing Media Matters of using fraud to solicit donations from Missourians in order to bully advertisers.

AG Bailey stated at the time, “We have reason to believe Media Matters used fraud to solicit donations from Missourians in order to bully advertisers into pulling out of X, the last platform dedicated to free speech in America.”

The Missouri Attorney General did not hold back in his attacks on Media Matters, alleging the enemies of free speech, like Media Matters for America, are attempting to kill Twitter-X because they cannot control it now that Elon Musk has taken over. Bailey added, “I’m fighting to ensure progressive tyrants masquerading as news outlets cannot manipulate the marketplace in order to wipe out free speech.”

That’s when Media Matters went court shopping and found landed the Trump-hating judge in DC who halted the Missouri investigation.

Mehta defended MMFA’s right to destroy and eliminate conservative voices in the public square.

Obviously, Media Matters shopped around to file their case in the most Democrat-friendly district in the country.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to AG Bailey’s office for comment.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent The Gateway Pundit a response to the ruling.

“Make no mistake: Media Matters ran to a DC Court in order to get out of complying with our investigation. The DC Court’s order effectively shuts down Missouri courts. We will be appealing the decision, and look forward to resuming our investigation on behalf of all affected Missourians.”

As we reported earlier, Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama donor, is famous for his persecution of Trump supporters.

Mehta threw Trump adviser Peter Navarro in prison for four months for refusing to testify before Pelosi’s January 6th Subcommittee of Democrats and Trump-bashers.

Judge Mehta threw a Christian missionary in prison for three years for standing on the US Capitol steps on January 6 and singing the National Anthem. David Moerschel from Florida went inside the US Capitol for 11 minutes on January 6, 2021 and committed no crimes. Judge Mehta sent this missionary to prison for three years for his actions on January 6. Truly evil.

Amit Mehta put Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in prison for 18 years for a completely made-up crime. Mehta knew this trial was a lie. He didn’t care. He lectured Rhodes on the way to prison.

Stewart Rhodes stood outside the US Capitol on January 6, committed no violence, had no plans to commit violence that day, and told his fellow Oath Keepers to leave the guns in their hotel rooms outside of Washington DC that day. Mehta gave him 18 years.

Judge Mehta is famous for his political persecution of his political opposition. Not one Democrat has condemned his unethical acts.

For the record -- MMFA has targeted The Gateway Pundit with over 1,300 smears and hit pieces over the past several years.

MMFA is also behind The Gateway Pundit's censorship on Twitter that continues to this day!