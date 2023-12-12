Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Sues Media Matters for Violating State Consumer Protection Laws and Defrauding Missourians

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation into Media Matters for America on Monday, December 11, 2023.

AG Andrew Bailey accused Media Matters of using fraud to solicit donations from Missourians in order to bully advertisers.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey made this explosive accusation, “We have reason to believe Media Matters used fraud to solicit donations from Missourians in order to bully advertisers into pulling out of X, the last platform dedicated to free speech in America.”

The Missouri Attorney General did not hold back in his attacks on Media Matters alleging the enemies of free speech, like Media Matters for America, are attempting to kill Twitter-X because they cannot control it now that Elon Musk took over. Bailey added, “I’m fighting to ensure progressive tyrants masquerading as news outlets cannot manipulate the marketplace in order to wipe out free speech.”

What’s not to love?

It’s about time Republican officials stood up to the tyrannical leftist groups who are destroying our American way of life. Media Matters is the worst.

Here is Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s letter to Media Matters for America.



The Gateway Pundit is currently the lead plaintiff in the Andrew Bailey’s other high profile case – the Missouri-Louisiana v. Biden case on free speech in America. The Biden regime insists it has the right to censor and silence American voices like they did with The Gateway Pundit. This case will likely reach the Supreme Court in the coming months.