Soulless DC Obama Judge Amit Mehta Shoots Down Missouri AG’s Investigation into Media Matters

Wicked DC Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama donor, is famous for lies and abusive persecution of Trump supporters.

Mehta threw Trump adviser Peter Navarro in prison for four months for refusing to testify before Pelosi’s January 6th Subcommittee of Democrats and Trump-bashers.

Judge Mehta threw a Christian missionary in prison for three years for standing on the US Capitol steps on January 6 and singing the National Anthem. David Moerschel from Florida went inside the US Capitol for 11 minutes on January 6, 2021 and committed no crimes. Judge Mehta sent this missionary to prison for three years for his actions on January 6. Truly evil.

Corrupt Amit Mehta put Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in prison for 18 years for a completely made-up crime. Mehta knew this trial was a lie. He didn’t care. He lectured Rhodes on the way to prison.

Stewart Rhodes stood outside the US Capitol on January 6, committed no violence, had no plans to commit violence that day, and told his fellow Oath Keepers to leave the guns in their hotel rooms outside of Washington DC that day. Mehta gave him 18 years.

Judge Mehta is famous for his soulless political persecutions. Not one Democrat has condemned his unethical acts.

On Friday DC Judge Mehta ordered Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to halt his investigation into Media Matters for America in the state of Missouri.

ArsTechnica reported:

A federal judge ordered Missouri's attorney general to halt an investigation into Media Matters for America, a nonprofit journalism organization that earned Elon Musk's wrath when it published an article showing that Musk's X platform placed advertisements next to pro-Nazi posts. In March, Missouri AG Andrew Bailey issued an investigative demand seeking names and addresses of all Media Matters donors who live in Missouri and a range of internal communications and documents regarding the group's research on Musk and X. Bailey also filed a lawsuit asking Cole County Circuit Court for an order to enforce the investigative demand. Media Matters countered by suing Bailey in US District Court for the District of Columbia. Last week, US District Judge Amit Mehta granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits Bailey from enforcing the civil investigative demand and from pursuing the related lawsuit. Mehta had issued a similar order against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a few months earlier. Mehta filed a memorandum opinion on August 23 describing the reasons for granting Media Matters' request for an injunction against Bailey.

Get this! Judge Mehta, who loathes and persecutes conservatives, ruled that Bailey's actions were "designed to deter speech."

Media Matters demonstrated a likelihood of success in its claim that Bailey took retaliatory actions designed to deter speech, Mehta wrote: The court already has held that Defendant Paxton's announcement of an investigation and issuance of a CID [Civil Investigative Demand] demanding records relating to Media Matters' organization, funding, and journalism would sufficiently deter a news organization or journalist "of ordinary firmness" from speaking again about X-related matters. Defendant Bailey has gone one step further. He has filed suit not only to enforce the Missouri CID, but he has asked a state court to sanction Media Matters with a civil penalty. Such action chills speech.

Obviously, Media Matters shopped around to file their case in the most Democrat-friendly district in the country.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to AG Bailey's office for comment.

MMFA has targeted The Gateway Pundit with over 1,300 smears and hit pieces over the past several years.

MMFA is also behind The Gateway Pundit's censorship on Twitter to this day!