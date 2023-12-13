J6 Political Prisoner, Missionary, and Father of Three David Moerschel Needs Your Help! – Is Facing Three Years in Prison for Walking in US Capitol!

J6 political prisoner David Moerschel has devoted his life to serving others. He pursued a career in the medical field as a neuroscientist doing research to help children with traumatic brain injuries.
He then felt called to do more. He received a Master of Divinity so he and his wife could do missionary work helping people all over the world.
As he grew his family, he returned to his work in the medical field while Jennifer homeschools their three young children.
David was the sole source of income for his family. The Biden regime’s devastating persecution has taken a toll on this young family.
***Please help David and his family here.****
His family shared this with The Gateway Pundit, “David Moerschel is a highly specialized medical worker and a trained crisis chaplain. On January 6, 2021, he climbed the steps towards the Capitol in the infamous ‘stack’ in response to a call for help from the Oath Keeper medic.”
“The medic reported that he had treated numerous people for injuries requiring hospitalization. The group of Oath Keepers was re-assigned from security to medical response.”
“David was to assist the medic, while the other (non-medical) members were to create a perimeter around the working medics to protect them from rioters.”
“When David arrived at the top of the stairs, the doors to the Capitol were closed. A dense crowd had assembled, and he was looking for the injured. Before long, a cheer went up. He didn’t know why until people began yelling, ‘Push, push!’ The Capitol doors were opened from the inside. And a stadium stampede began. You go with the stampede or risk being trampled to death. The crowd pushed its way into the Capitol. And the rest is history.”
“For his 11 minutes in the Capitol, David Moerschel has suffered immensely. He was found guilty of four serious crimes even though he never committed any act of violence, never shouted, never celebrated being in the Capitol (in fact, he left as soon as he could!). He never even thought of committing the crimes for which they managed to find him guilty.”
In June, David was sentenced to three years in prison.
At the time of his sentencing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta noted that Moreschel was only in the Capitol for about 12 minutes and didn’t do anything violent or scream at police officers.
David wrote to The Gateway Pundit to share some of his story.
It pains me that I cannot provide for my wife and children. I worked full-time in September for 23 cents an hour. I just mailed them my entire paycheck for $16.72. It won’t make the slightest difference! But it is everything. I am so grateful for those who have helped my wife and children. People have bought groceries, helped around the house, prayed, and given. God has been merciful through their help. The Lord knows we need it.
It is painful not to be able to have my children. When they came for a visit recently, they were so excited to see me. They were climbing on me, hugging and kissing me. I was in heaven! Until the officer took me aside and threatened to get me in big trouble for letting them do that. I ended up sending them home right after for fear the officer would punish me. (They have the power to do a lot of bad things.) It broke my heart. “Don’t hug your kids.” How can I not?
Pray for us! Pray God would set me free, even today. Share this message on social media, forward it to your friends, and add us to your Church’s prayer list. If prayer isn’t your thing, click the link to give and help my wife pay bills. Stop by with groceries or help out in any other way. “Remember my chains.” (Colossians 4:18)