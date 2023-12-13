J6 Political Prisoner, Missionary, and Father of Three David Moerschel Needs Your Help! – Is Facing Three Years in Prison for Walking in US Capitol!

J6 political prisoner David Moerschel has devoted his life to serving others. He pursued a career in the medical field as a neuroscientist doing research to help children with traumatic brain injuries.

He then felt called to do more. He received a Master of Divinity so he and his wife could do missionary work helping people all over the world.

As he grew his family, he returned to his work in the medical field while Jennifer homeschools their three young children.

David was the sole source of income for his family. The Biden regime’s devastating persecution has taken a toll on this young family.

His family shared this with The Gateway Pundit, “David Moerschel is a highly specialized medical worker and a trained crisis chaplain. On January 6, 2021, he climbed the steps towards the Capitol in the infamous ‘stack’ in response to a call for help from the Oath Keeper medic.”

“The medic reported that he had treated numerous people for injuries requiring hospitalization. The group of Oath Keepers was re-assigned from security to medical response.”

“David was to assist the medic, while the other (non-medical) members were to create a perimeter around the working medics to protect them from rioters.”

“When David arrived at the top of the stairs, the doors to the Capitol were closed. A dense crowd had assembled, and he was looking for the injured. Before long, a cheer went up. He didn’t know why until people began yelling, ‘Push, push!’ The Capitol doors were opened from the inside. And a stadium stampede began. You go with the stampede or risk being trampled to death. The crowd pushed its way into the Capitol. And the rest is history.”

“For his 11 minutes in the Capitol, David Moerschel has suffered immensely. He was found guilty of four serious crimes even though he never committed any act of violence, never shouted, never celebrated being in the Capitol (in fact, he left as soon as he could!). He never even thought of committing the crimes for which they managed to find him guilty.”

In June, David was sentenced to three years in prison.

At the time of his sentencing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta noted that Moreschel was only in the Capitol for about 12 minutes and didn’t do anything violent or scream at police officers.

David wrote to The Gateway Pundit to share some of his story.