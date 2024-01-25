BREAKING: Obama Judge Sentences Trump Aide Peter Navarro to Four Months in Prison For Defying Subpoena From Liz Cheney’s Sham J6 Committee

Please consider contributing to Peter Navarro’s GiveSendGo to help with his legal defense fund.

In September former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro, 74, was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

The jury previously convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after deliberating for four hours.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ sought a six-month prison term for Navarro. On Thursday, Obama-appointed judge Amit Mehta sentenced Peter Navarro to 4 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $9,500 fine.

Dr. Navarro on Thursday appeared in federal court for his sentencing hearing after he briefly delivered remarks.

Heading into his sentencing today, Peter Navarro stops to do what MAGA does – beg other people for money. It’s part of the brand. pic.twitter.com/6JFL2vzEUS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 25, 2024

“When I received that congressional subpoena, the second, I had an honest belief that the privilege had been invoked, and I was torn. Nobody in my position should be put in conflict between the legislative branch and the executive branch. Is that the lesson of this entire proceeding? Get a letter and a lawyer? I think in a way it is,” Navarro said as he spoke in his own defense. “I am disappointed with a process where a jury convicted me, and I was unable to provide a defense, one of the most important elements of our justice system.”

Judge Mehta barred Navarro from making the executive privilege argument after DOJ prosecutors accused the former Trump aide of ‘hiding behind executive privilege claims.’

Navarro’s attorneys filed an appeal of his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress on Thursday.

Peter Navarro has filed an appeal of his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, minutes after receiving a four month prison sentence. pic.twitter.com/3j9eVMjciY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2024

Recall that a federal grand jury in June 2022 indicted Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with Liz Cheney’s unconstitutional January 6 Committee.

Navarro faced two contempt counts: one for his failure to produce documents demanded by the committee and the other for failing to show up for subpoenaed testimony before House investigators.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here. They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell,” Navarro said to reporters after his arrest last summer.

The two-tiered justice system is alive and well in the US. The rules only apply to Trump and his supporters/aides.

Earlier this month Hunter Biden defied Congress and refused to sit for a deposition.

Hunter then openly mocked Republican lawmakers and later walked into a committee hearing and sat down in the front row to assert his power over the weak Republican lawmakers.

Hunter is a free man today. His attorneys now say he will testify in the coming weeks.