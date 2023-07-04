Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Calls on GOP Lawmakers to Call Him in to Testify – Can Prove How Govt Attorneys Illegally Edited Video to Secure Conviction (AUDIO)

Oath Keepers founder and political prisoner Stewart Rhodes was sentenced on Thursday, May 25th, in Washington, DC.

Far-left Obama-appointed US District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in federal prison. This was after he added extra years to his sentence because he believed Rhodes’ actions amounted to terrorism. This was completely ludicrous. The soulless judge then lectured him on what a danger he was to society.

Rhodes is currently 57. If this kangaroo court’s conviction stands, Rhodes will be 75 when he is released.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes:

He NEVER went inside the US Capitol on January 6.

He never instructed anyone to go inside the US Capitol.

He was unarmed as were all of his Oath Keeper associates that day.

They left their weapons outside of the city in their hotel rooms.

There was no plan to enter the US Capitol.

The few Oath Keepers who entered the US Capitol assisted police.

There was no scheme to take over the government with their bare hands.

There were no pre-planning meetings on how they were going to take over the Capitol.

The prosecution was a sham.

There was no evidence of an insurrection – at all!

The jury was a pool of DC Communists and unhinged left-wing activists who see themselves as victims.

Yet, a DC kangaroo court found him guilty of sedition for attending a Trump rally.

** Please donate to Stewart Rhode’s new GiveSendGo account here.

Following his sentencing, Stewart Rhodes was moved to the hole for the past month where he did not have much access to the outside world. This was after his phone call interview with The Gateway Pundit. Rhodes believes this was at the behest of Deputy Warden Landerkin, a committed Trump-hater.

On Sunday Stewart Rhodes called The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft. Stewart was released from isolation. He will now be moved to a top security prison where he will be treated like a terrorist after the government lied, made up a narrative, used the words of dishonest men, edited video, and convicted him in front of a kangaroo court in Washington DC.

The Gateway Pundit posted clear evidence this past weekend of video “evidence” that was clearly edited before it was played for the jury in the Oath Keepers trial.

On Sunday Stewart wished every American a Happy Independence Day from his prison cell.

Stewart Rhodes: I think it’s important for us to celebrate our Independence Day. And I encourage people to, as John Adams says, should be a day of celebration. Even though there are a lot of things going very wrong in our country, we should still celebrate our independence and also reflect on what it cost the foudning generation to win that independence and secure our liberty. And then also reflect on what it cost every generation of American since then to preserve it. Then recommit ourselves to the principles of our Declaration, which are timeless, the articulation of God given rights. All men create equal under God by the creator of certain unalienable rights, among which are life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Stewart Rhodes continues to be faithful and resolute despite his political persecution.

Jim Hoft: Stewart I don’t think I’ve seen a fair trial and come out of DC since January 6, 2021 and we’ve seen a lot of abuse. …I’m always impressed Stuart, with your words and with your attitude considering what this government has done to you over the past two years. So again, I’m just completely impressed and my heart goes out to you. Stewart Rhodes: I look at it like this, what I’m suffering and going through now is nothing compared to what past generations of Americans have suffered. I’m thinking about our prisoners of war throughout our history. The conditions I’m under right now are way better than what they faced. I understand this is part of the fight and I understand it’s my responsibility to act with as much honor and courage as I can as an example to others… It’s like what President Trump said in his recent speech in North Carolina, the deep state, calling it the deep state is too soft a term. He said we should call it what it is, communism and fascism. And he’s absolutely correct. This is CCP style modern communism, which is very much like Mussolini style corporate fascism, a marriage of big business and big government. Our leftist elites and also unfortunately, many Republicans look to the CCP in China as their model. That’s what they emulated here in the United States.

Stewart also called on Republican lawmakers to have him come testify before Congress.

Stewart Rhodes: I offered to testify in front of the J6 Select Committee. I was going to waive my Fifth Amendment rights, and they did not take me up on that offer. But the Republicans have not either. No one from the Republican Congress has ever contacted me yet. They should. I’m at the heart of the attack on President Trump. They’re accusing President Trump of conspiring with me and with Enrique Tario from the Proud Wars. They’re accusing him of a conspiracy with us to attack the Capitol. So you would think Republicans want to talk to us.

The GOP should call Stewart in to testify and expose all of the lies of the left. They need to do this!

Here is the full audio from Sunday with Stewart Rhodes.