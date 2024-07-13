WATCH LIVE: Trump Delivers Remarks in Butler, Pennnsylvania as Biden’s Wife and DEI VP Kamala Hold Competing Events

President Trump will deliver remarks to a massive crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania tonight while Joe Biden rests in Delaware.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on the thousands of supporters lined up to see Trump return to Butler.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Trump and Biden campaigns are set to battle it out in Pennsylvania on Saturday for the Keystone State’s 19 electoral college votes with President Trump holding a rally in Butler, just north of Pittsburgh while Jill Biden is being sent to speak at a dinner in Pittsburgh and Kamala Harris set to speak at a presidential town hall in Philadelphia.

Joe Biden, who is facing calls to step down due to his mental acuity following last month’s horrendous debate performance, will be resting up at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware while his wife and running mate rally for him.

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 5 pm ET at Butler Farm Show Inc.

During a 2020 stop in Butler, Trump drew a massive crowd of tens of thousands. Likewise, in deep blue Philadelphia last month, Trump had another massive rally and filled the Liacouras Center.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that Biden couldn't even fill a high school gym in deep blue Philly in May. Elementary and middle school-aged children were being shuttled into the event to fill space.

Trump's next major public appearance will be at the RNC convention next week in Milwaukee, WIsconsin.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump is scheduled to announce his running mate choice at some point during the Convention. It is confirmed that Trump will hold a fundraiser next Friday with his mystery "Nominee for Vice President."

Trump has said there are "four or five" finalists for his "highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice" but only named these four: GOP Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, JD Vance of Ohio, and Tim Scott of South Carolina, all of whom have not been particularly favorable in the past to Tump or the MAGA movement he inspired.

This author, as well as others with The Gateway Pundit, believes the fifth and only candidate could be a surprise choice for the unpredictable President Trump. Not based on knowledge or rumors, but mere speculation and popularity amongst MAGA voters, as well as the fact that this is the only likely running mate that President Trump follows on TRUTH Social, this author believes that Dr. Ben Carson will be the nominee for Vice President.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: