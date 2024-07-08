New Poll Reveals Republican Voters Approve of Dr. Ben Carson as Vice President

A new poll revealed that Republican voters approve of Dr. Ben Carson to be the next vice president of the United States.

In the new poll conducted by I&I and TIPP, Republican voters were asked, “Who is your top choice for Trump’s Vice President?”

The poll resulted in 15% of voters selecting Dr. Ben Carson as Trump’s Vice President pick.

Coming in second was Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who garnered 14%.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (13%), Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio (7%), and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (7%) rounded out the top five.

The poll also noted that 35% of voters were unsure who they would like to be Vice President.

Tipp Insights reported that the poll, from June 26 to 28, included responses from 522 registered Republican voters.

Just In: Latest Poll by I&I/TIPP Reveals Americans Want Dr. Ben Carson as VP Results: Ben Carson 15% Sen. Marco Rubio 14% Sen. Tim Scott 13% Sen. J.D. Vance 7% Gov. Doug Burgum 7% Not Sure 35%

The national online I&I/TIPP Poll, which included responses by 522 registered Republican or “lean Republican” voters from June 26-28, asked those Americans to weigh in on Trump’s selection by answering two questions.

The first: “Who is your top choice for Trump’s Vice President?” As the chart shows, leading the pack is former Housing Secretary and surgeon Ben Carson, with 15% support, followed by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (14%), South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (13%), Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (both at 7%), Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (4%), and finally Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (both at 3%). Uncertainty was high: 35% responded they were “not sure.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Carson is the only VP contender followed by Trump on Truth Social.

