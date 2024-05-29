CLOWN SHOW: Biden Campaign Brings Out Elmo to Warm Up Crowd in Philadelphia (VIDEO)

In a bizarre move, the Biden campaign rolled out Elmo from Sesame Street and a marching band ahead of a rally with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to woo black voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe “You Aint Black” Biden is making a pitch to black voters in Philadelphia this afternoon and announce a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, The Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”

It can be recalled that racist Joe Biden was close to KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd and even attended his funeral. And don’t forget about Joe Biden’s famous 1993 speech when he called blacks “predators.”

First, it was washed-up actor Robert De Niro in New York. Now it's Elmo in Pennsylvania.

Whose idea was this? Biden's team are not serious people.

WATCH:

The unimpressive crowd was filled with 1st-12th grade students from the school where the event is being held.

Elmo with a drumline entertain the crowd at Girard College in Philadelphia as they await the President Biden and Vice President Harris rally pic.twitter.com/ePkAwk0DuC — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskNews) May 29, 2024

They couldn't even fill the gym!

Apparently, this was "Philly Elmo," a local internet sensation who is often seen marching at protests and other events.

Biden has posted about Elmo on X once before, quoting the furry red monster from Sesame Street:

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

The Biden team packed the building with little kids from Girard College for their so-called rally.