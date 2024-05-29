CLOWN SHOW: Biden Campaign Brings Out Elmo to Warm Up Crowd in Philadelphia (VIDEO)

In a bizarre move, the Biden campaign rolled out Elmo from Sesame Street and a marching band ahead of a rally with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to woo black voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe “You Aint Black” Biden is making a pitch to black voters in Philadelphia this afternoon and announce a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, The Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”

It can be recalled that racist Joe Biden was close to KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd and even attended his funeral. And don’t forget about Joe Biden’s famous 1993 speech when he called blacks “predators.”

“You Ain’t Black” Biden Camp Accuses Trump of ‘Anti-Black Agenda’ Ahead of Desperate Stop in Philly Today – CBS Philadelphia: Majority of Pennsylvania Voters Say They Would Be Financially Better Off With Trump (VIDEO)

First, it was washed-up actor Robert De Niro in New York. Now it's Elmo in Pennsylvania.

Whose idea was this? Biden's team are not serious people.

The unimpressive crowd was filled with 1st-12th grade students from the school where the event is being held.

They couldn't even fill the gym!

Apparently, this was "Philly Elmo," a local internet sensation who is often seen marching at protests and other events.

Biden has posted about Elmo on X once before, quoting the furry red monster from Sesame Street:

The Biden team packed the building with little kids from Girard College for their so-called rally.

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

