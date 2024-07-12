President Trump Names Four VP Finalists During Interview – Wants to Do Cognitive Test With Dementia Joe on Live TV (AUDIO)

While most of the focus is on the political soap opera unfolding on Capitol Hill regarding Joe Biden’s crumbling political future, President Trump made some news on the vice-presidential front during a radio interview today and tossed out an interesting challenge to Dementia Joe.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Trump is scheduled to announce his running mate choice at some point during the RNC Convention next week. Given Biden’s catastrophic political condition, he could drag this out until next Wednesday, when the VP candidate is scheduled to speak.

Trump told co-host Clay Travis of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” that he is down to “four or five” candidates and specifically named four finalists, all male: GOP Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, JD Vance of Ohio, and Tim Scott of South Carolina. He also mentioned North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

None of these names will come as a surprise to Gateway Pundit readers but Trump could always throw a curveball, like Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

LISTEN:

“It’s like a highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice.” President Trump tells @ClayTravis and @BuckSexton that he’s still deciding between 4 or 5 VP choices. Listen at Noon ET —> https://t.co/y1FOlb8Q4p pic.twitter.com/IrOb1gE3ai — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) July 12, 2024

TRAVIS: How many finalists would you say you have right now, and is it like a job offer?… Have you thought about how you would convey that offer? TRUMP: It’s like a highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice…I would say four or five people. SEXTON: So it’s still open, sir, it’s not necessarily a done deal in your mind? TRUMP: I’m going into great detail, but really, it’s more of an instinct. I watched Tim Scott on television yesterday, and he was fierce. I watched Marco (Rubio) on television over the weekend, and he was incredible. JD’s (Vance) has been great; you have a man named Burgum, who’s a fantastic governor in North Dakota.

Trump also mentioned in the interview he wanted to do a cognitive test with Biden on live television. Just imagine the ratings this would engender.

President Trump suggests a televised cognitive test with Biden during interview with @ClayTravis and @BuckSexton: “I am cognitively great. Perfect. And I’ve had tests. I suggest that we go in together and do a cognitive test… We’ll do it together, like a team.” pic.twitter.com/AdLO2UIkEf — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) July 12, 2024