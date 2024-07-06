BREAKING: Trump to Hold Fundraiser “With The Nominee for Vice President” on July 18 at RNC Convention in Milwaukee

by
Trump meets with GOP lawmakers in Washington, DC

President Trump is scheduled to appear at his first event with his mystery Vice Presidential running mate later this month during the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump revealed last month that he would officially announce his running mate at some point during the RNC.

ICYMI: Trump Tells Dr. Phil He Will Announce VP Pick at RNC Next Month (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump also told reporters prior to his massive rally in Philadelphia last month that he had already made his decision and that he had not told anybody, including the next Vice President. "Nobody knows," said Trump.

According to later reports and rumors, Trump had narrowed his list of potential running mates to three candidates: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. However, it is unclear if this is accurate or mere speculation.

The July 18 event invitations read, "You are cordially invited to the Freedom First Event with the Nominee for Vice President and the 45th President of The United States Donald J. Trump before he formally accepts the presidential nomination."

Tickets range from $5,000 to $200,000, making this sure to be another massive fundraising haul for the Trump campaign.

Per Jack Posobiec:

BREAKING: Trump 47 announces a fundraiser with President Trump and the "Nominee for Vice President" on July 18th, at the RNC

Before heading to the RNC in Milwaukee, the Trump campaign also plans to hold two rallies next week: on July 9 in Doral, Florida, and on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Get tickets to the upcoming rallies here.

The Gateway Pundit will have correspondents in attendance to provide updates on the RNC convention from July 15 through July 18.

This is a developing story.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.