BREAKING: Trump to Hold Fundraiser “With The Nominee for Vice President” on July 18 at RNC Convention in Milwaukee

President Trump is scheduled to appear at his first event with his mystery Vice Presidential running mate later this month during the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump revealed last month that he would officially announce his running mate at some point during the RNC.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump also told reporters prior to his massive rally in Philadelphia last month that he had already made his decision and that he had not told anybody, including the next Vice President. "Nobody knows," said Trump.

According to later reports and rumors, Trump had narrowed his list of potential running mates to three candidates: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. However, it is unclear if this is accurate or mere speculation.

The July 18 event invitations read, "You are cordially invited to the Freedom First Event with the Nominee for Vice President and the 45th President of The United States Donald J. Trump before he formally accepts the presidential nomination."

Tickets range from $5,000 to $200,000, making this sure to be another massive fundraising haul for the Trump campaign.

Per Jack Posobiec:

BREAKING: Trump 47 announces a fundraiser with President Trump and the "Nominee for Vice President" on July 18th, at the RNC

BREAKING: Trump 47 announces a fundraiser with President Trump and the "Nominee for Vice President" on July 18th, at the RNC pic.twitter.com/knWBm1Mnkb — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2024

Before heading to the RNC in Milwaukee, the Trump campaign also plans to hold two rallies next week: on July 9 in Doral, Florida, and on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Get tickets to the upcoming rallies here.

The Gateway Pundit will have correspondents in attendance to provide updates on the RNC convention from July 15 through July 18.

This is a developing story.