ICYMI: Trump Tells Dr. Phil He Will Announce VP Pick at RNC Next Month (VIDEO)

President Trump revealed in his interview with Dr. Phil that he plans to announce his running mate at the RNC next month.

It is still unclear who Trump will pick from his list of contenders for the position. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Dr. Ben Carson recently announced he would be meeting with President Trump this weekend in Michigan, and it is speculated that he could be Trump’s potential running mate.

Both men are scheduled to speak at Turning Point USA’s “People’s Convention.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Dr. Phil’s recent sit down with President Trump for an exclusive one-on-one interview at the Mar-a-Lago.

Dr. Phil says he would like to sit down with all three of the top presidential candidates. Trump is his first interview. Robert Kennedy, Jr. may be second. But don’t hold your breath for any sit down with Old Joe. That’s not going to happen.

During the interview, Dr. Phil and Trump discussed a wide range of topics, including Biden's political persecution of the leading Presidential candidate, Biden's cognitive decline, and Biden's destruction of America.

When asked who his running mate would be, Trump told Dr. Phil that he would be making the announcement at the convention in July.

