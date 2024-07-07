President Trump Follows Dr. Ben Carson on Truth Social As VP Rumors Swirl

Rumors are swirling that Trump may select former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson after it was reported that the 45th President had followed Carson on Truth Social.

On Friday, it was reported that Trump followed Dr. Ben Carson on Truth Social, making Carson the only VP contender to be followed by Trump on his social media platform.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Carson is one of several potential Vice President candidates vetted by the Trump campaign.

Just In: Trump Just Followed Ben Carson on Truth Social. As of right now, Carson is the only VP contender followed by Trump. LOOK: pic.twitter.com/Ae7Q2VG0Wy — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) July 6, 2024

It should be noted that Governor Doug Burgum and Sneator J.D. Vance, who the Trump campaign has also vetted as potential VP picks, are not on Truth Social.

Carson is a qualified pediatric neurosurgeon who ran for the Republican nomination in 2016 and ended up working in Trump’s administration. As a Black Christian from Detroit, he may be able to bring in more Black votes for Trump, who has already seen an increase in support from communities of color. However, he has faced controversy for comments in the past, including when he said the U.S. was in a “Gestapo age,” when he said Obamacare was the “worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery” and when he said he would not agree with a Muslim person being elected as president. Nevertheless, rumors are circulating that Carson has been picked, with him being the only known contender followed by Trump, aside from Noem, on Truth Social, as of July 7.

On Saturday night, Trump also wished Dr. Carson and his wife, Candy, a happy anniversary.

Trump on Truth Social wrote, “Happy Anniversary to Ben & Candy Carson, two really spectacular people! DJT”

New: President Trump gives a shout out to Ben and Candy Carson for their 47th Wedding Anniversary @RealBenCarson pic.twitter.com/oIPlWaxrgg — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 7, 2024

In recent weeks, Carson has hit the campaign trail for Trump.

Last week, Carson participated in the Trump campaign’s Black American Business Leaders Barbershop Roundtable event in Atlanta.

