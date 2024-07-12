LOL: Rachel Maddow Says Biden Showed “Impressive Command” in Last Night’s Dumpster Fire Press Conference (VIDEO)

An MSNBC panel with Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid reacted last night to Joe Biden’s “high-stakes” Thursday press conference, claiming he showed “startlingly impressive command of the issues” despite the truth about the trainwreck speech and responses to pre-approved reporters.

Leftist journalists and even DEI White House Press Secretary Karrine Jean Pierre jokingly referred to the presser as Biden’s “big boy” press conference as he comes under fire from the Democrats to drop out of the race. This comes after his horrendous debate performance and continued cognitive decline in recent weeks.

The Democrats and most of the leftwing media know the jig is up. They can no longer sell a braindead “leader” on the world stage and successfully steal another election from the formidable President Trump. But that’s not stopping lunatics like Rachel Maddow from trying to portray Biden as ” a master of the foreign policy field.”

Though we all knew four years ago that Biden isn’t fit for the presidency, he is absolutely cooked nowadays and progressively getting worse. As The Gateway Pundit reported, old Joe botched the first question this evening when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

Biden also referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” and slurred incoherently.

When asked about this gaffe and how it makes America look on the world stage, Biden lost it on the reporter.

Hilariously, Maddow, however, said that "the way he talks about our relationship with our allies" is "impressive," adding, "it just shows you he is a master of the foreign policy field and has been for decades in his career in the Senate, the Vice President and the presidency." Luckily, nobody takes her seriously.

At one point, Biden also told reporters that he’s following the advice of his “Commander-in-Chief.” It is unclear if he was referring to "Dr." Jill, DEI VP Kamala, or Barack Obama in this Freudian slip from which he tried to recover.

Despite the clear signs of him slowing down and losing his mind, if not his bowels, Biden claimed that he is not slowing down and he is still able to get the job done. He then looked at his notes and struggled to read who his next, likely staged question would come from.

Here's another good clip summarizing last night:

Biden-Harris HQ boasted the clip of the leftist crank, Rachel Maddow, lying to her audience.

Senator Mike Lee responded by trolling the Biden campaign, saying, "It was startling all right. But not in the way some had hoped."

It was startling all right. But not in the way some had hoped. https://t.co/44tPNnRv5G — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 12, 2024

Watch below: