Biden Calls Zelensky “President Putin” at NATO Meeting (Video)

Joe Biden, who is set hold a presidency saving ‘big boy’ press conference Thursday evening, introduced “President Putin” at a NATO meeting in Washington, D.C. a few minutes ago when he was supposed to introduce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Biden: “And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”
A reporter posted the room “gasped” at Biden’s gaffe.
BIDEN: "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin" pic.twitter.com/pId2QZ3Ao0
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024
Biden corrected his error as he started to walk away from the podium:
NOW – Biden: "And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine… ladies and gentlemen, President Putin." pic.twitter.com/tELnNtTIcC
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 11, 2024
Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, “The room gasped”:
.@POTUS mistakenly refers to President Zelenskiy as “President Putin” before correcting himself at NATO event. (The room gasped.)
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 11, 2024
Zelensky led Biden off stage at the end of the event:
After arriving more than an hour late, slurring incoherently in remarks stretching just a few minutes, and referring to Zelensky as "President Putin," Biden shuffles off stage.
His highly anticipated press conference is imminent. pic.twitter.com/i3ossPIkpC
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024
Biden’s ‘big boy’ press conference is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EDT and is set to be carried live by ABC, CBS and NBC.