Biden Calls Zelensky “President Putin” at NATO Meeting (Video)

Joe Biden, who is set hold a presidency saving ‘big boy’ press conference Thursday evening, introduced “President Putin” at a NATO meeting in Washington, D.C. a few minutes ago when he was supposed to introduce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden: “And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”

A reporter posted the room “gasped” at Biden’s gaffe.

Biden corrected his error as he started to walk away from the podium:

NOW – Biden: "And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine… ladies and gentlemen, President Putin." pic.twitter.com/tELnNtTIcC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 11, 2024

Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, “The room gasped”:

.@POTUS mistakenly refers to President Zelenskiy as “President Putin” before correcting himself at NATO event. (The room gasped.) — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 11, 2024

Zelensky led Biden off stage at the end of the event:

After arriving more than an hour late, slurring incoherently in remarks stretching just a few minutes, and referring to Zelensky as "President Putin," Biden shuffles off stage. His highly anticipated press conference is imminent. pic.twitter.com/i3ossPIkpC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

Biden’s ‘big boy’ press conference is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EDT and is set to be carried live by ABC, CBS and NBC.