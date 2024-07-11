Biden Calls Zelensky “President Putin” at NATO Meeting (Video)

Joe Biden, who is set hold a presidency saving ‘big boy’ press conference Thursday evening, introduced “President Putin” at a NATO meeting in Washington, D.C. a few minutes ago when he was supposed to introduce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden: “And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”

A reporter posted the room “gasped” at Biden’s gaffe.

Biden corrected his error as he started to walk away from the podium:

Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, “The room gasped”:

Zelensky led Biden off stage at the end of the event:

Biden’s ‘big boy’ press conference is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EDT and is set to be carried live by ABC, CBS and NBC.

