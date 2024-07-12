OMG! Biden Says He’s Following the Advice of His “Commander-in-Chief” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Thursday evening was nearly one hour late to his “Big Boy” press conference after he bungled the Ukraine Compact with Zelensky and called him “President Putin.”

Old Joe botched the first question when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be president,” Biden said after a reporter asked him about Kamala Harris being at the top of the ticket.

He’s cooked!

WATCH:

At one point Joe Biden told reporters that he’s following the advice of his “Commander-in-Chief” in response to a question about his future.

“I’m following the advice of my Commander-in-Chief– my–my chief of staff of the military as well as the Secretary of Defense and our Intelligence people,” Biden said.

There is no chief of staff of the military. Biden botched that too. Biden meant to say Joint Chiefs of Staff but his brain is fried.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “I’m following the advice of my commander-in-chief” pic.twitter.com/FdspE1UIQf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

Additional footage of the exchange: