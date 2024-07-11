“I Wanna Commend Uvvkraniannamredforshes – Biden Slurs at Event on the Ukraine Compact (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday hosted an event on the Ukraine Compact after holding a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The event was held shortly before Biden’s ‘big boy’ press conference scheduled for 6:30 pm ET.

Biden was a total disaster at the Ukraine event. He could barely speak after he showed up an hour late.

“I wanna commend Uvvkraniannamredforshes,” Biden said heavily slurring.

Joe Biden also called Zelensky “President Putin.”

“And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine… ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 11, 2024

Biden quickly shuffled off-stage.

