“I Wanna Commend Uvvkraniannamredforshes – Biden Slurs at Event on the Ukraine Compact (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday hosted an event on the Ukraine Compact after holding a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The event was held shortly before Biden’s ‘big boy’ press conference scheduled for 6:30 pm ET.

Biden was a total disaster at the Ukraine event. He could barely speak after he showed up an hour late.

“I wanna commend Uvvkraniannamredforshes,” Biden said heavily slurring.

WATCH:

Joe Biden also called Zelensky “President Putin.”

“And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine… ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Biden quickly shuffled off-stage.

WATCH:

