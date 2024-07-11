“I Wanna Commend Uvvkraniannamredforshes – Biden Slurs at Event on the Ukraine Compact (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday hosted an event on the Ukraine Compact after holding a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The event was held shortly before Biden’s ‘big boy’ press conference scheduled for 6:30 pm ET.
Biden was a total disaster at the Ukraine event. He could barely speak after he showed up an hour late.
“I wanna commend Uvvkraniannamredforshes,” Biden said heavily slurring.
BIDEN: "I wanna commend Uvvkraniannamredforshes" pic.twitter.com/7ahLBZzFjF
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024
Joe Biden also called Zelensky “President Putin.”
“And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine… ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said.
He’s completely shot.
NOW – Biden: "And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine… ladies and gentlemen, President Putin." pic.twitter.com/tELnNtTIcC
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 11, 2024
Biden quickly shuffled off-stage.
After arriving more than an hour late, slurring incoherently in remarks stretching just a few minutes, and referring to Zelensky as "President Putin," Biden shuffles off stage.
His highly anticipated press conference is imminent. pic.twitter.com/i3ossPIkpC
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024